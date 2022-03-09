The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium

The Begin Symposium 2022 – “Securing the Nation”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 9, 2022 13:17
Jerusalem Post Israeli News
 
The Menachem Begin Heritage Center (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Menachem Begin Heritage Center
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Join us for the LIVE symposium 

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 10:00 am CST | 5:00 pm Israel Time

Click here to watch!

The Menachem Begin Heritage Center is the official national memorial of one of the greatest leaders of the Jewish people in the 20th century. Menachem Begin’s name is engraved in the history of the Jewish People as the commander of the Irgun, leader of the opposition in the Knesset and Prime Minister of Israel. The Center commemorates the legacy of Menachem Begin as a proud and fearless fighter for the freedom, the future and the security of the Jewish people in their land.  

Thirty years after Menachem Begin’s passing, join us for this special event. A gathering of experts, including government ministers and diplomats past and present, journalists and academics, will assemble to discuss Begin’s guiding principles in the reality of today.

Speakers will include Senator Joe Lieberman, Ambassador Dennis Ross, former minister Dan Meridor, former National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.

For more information, visit www.begincenter.org.il



Tags menachem begin live in jerusalem Menachem Begin Heritage Center Livestream
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by