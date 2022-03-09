The Begin Symposium 2022 – “Securing the Nation”

Join us for the LIVE symposium

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 10:00 am CST | 5:00 pm Israel Time

The Menachem Begin Heritage Center is the official national memorial of one of the greatest leaders of the Jewish people in the 20th century. Menachem Begin’s name is engraved in the history of the Jewish People as the commander of the Irgun, leader of the opposition in the Knesset and Prime Minister of Israel. The Center commemorates the legacy of Menachem Begin as a proud and fearless fighter for the freedom, the future and the security of the Jewish people in their land.

Thirty years after Menachem Begin’s passing, join us for this special event. A gathering of experts, including government ministers and diplomats past and present, journalists and academics, will assemble to discuss Begin’s guiding principles in the reality of today.

Speakers will include Senator Joe Lieberman, Ambassador Dennis Ross, former minister Dan Meridor, former National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.

For more information, visit www.begincenter.org.il