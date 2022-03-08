The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Family reunification bill set to pass into law on Wednesday

The citizenship law makes it harder for Palestinians who marry Arab-Israelis to receive citizenship.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 20:01

Updated: MARCH 8, 2022 20:17
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, and Yamina MK Idit Silman ahead of the Citizenship Law vote, July 6, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, and Yamina MK Idit Silman ahead of the Citizenship Law vote, July 6, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The controversial citizenship bills that would tighten immigration controls and make it harder for Palestinians who marry Arab-Israelis to receive citizenship is expected to pass into law in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

The Knesset House Committee united three versions of the bill, sponsored by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman and Likud MK Avi Dichter.

The bill is supported by coalition parties from the Right and Center and right-wing opposition parties and strongly opposed by Meretz and the Arab parties  

Meretz MKs submitted more than 50,000 amendments in an attempt to at least delay the bill’s passage until after the Knesset disperses for its spring recess on Wednesday night and returns on May 9.

“We will do everything to defer this evil and discriminatory bill and defeat it,” Meretz MK Mossi Raz said.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a plenum session for the 73rd establishment of the Knesset, in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a plenum session for the 73rd establishment of the Knesset, in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At a stormy meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, Ra’am (United Arab List) faction head Waleed Taha volunteered to speak for 36 straight hours against the bill, which he called racist and anti-democratic.

But Rothman said the bill was necessary to maintain Israeli security and his associates said it would pass without a problem.



