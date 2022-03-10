ISTANBUL - Israel is proceeding cautiously with Turkey, but is hopeful that it is starting a positive process towards improved relations, President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday, the day after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“My visit to Turkey as a guest of President Erdogan was very important…in the history of the two countries and nations,” Herzog said in a press briefing in a snowy Istanbul.

In light of the many ups and downs in that relationship, including many instances of hostile statements and repeated withdrawals of Turkish ambassadors from Israel in recent years, Herzog said that he “entered this process with my eyes open and in full cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Ministry, National Security Council and others.”

“We do not forget the past, but we are thinking about the future,” the president said.

The process of reconciliation took “some months and a lot of effort,” Herzog said. It began with Erdogan calling Herzog soon after the latter became president last year. Erdogan already invited Herzog to Ankara in that first call, a source in Herzog’s delegation said, but the new president explained that he does not have executive powers and must work in coordination with the government.

Over the ensuing months, there were differences of opinion within the government, but Herzog preferred to seize an opportunity for a change rather than continue the disconnect with Turkey.

“We chose the path of giving [Erdogan] a chance, and I support that very much,” the president said.

Israel sees an importance in having good relations with Turkey, as two of the most powerful states in the region, the source in the president’s delegation said.

Herzog and Erdogan spoke on the phone several times since then, and planning for the presidential visit began in earnest after Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz met with Erdogan’s senior adviser Ibrahim Kalin in December.

Erdogan welcomed Herzog to Ankara at the highest level - an honor guard with a 21-gun salute, a state dinner in the presidential palace and more.

“The fact of the visit is what is important,” the president said.

Herzog said he found Erdogan to be “open to a real dialogue on a variety of topics. We going into details on topics important to both sides.”

Any suggestions that came up in the meeting “will be tested in actions in the field and by the behavior of mutual respect, which is very important,” the president added.

Herzog proposed “a way to settle conflicts that may arise,” he said.

That mechanism would be a channel between Kalin and Ushpiz, meant to prevent a repeat of past outbursts from Erdogan against Israel, the source said.

Practical implications of the meeting will be handled by the government, and not Herzog, who plans to relay what he heard in the meeting to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and others.

The source in Herzog’s delegation also referred to the confusion over Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s planned visit to Israel. Çavuşoğlu told journalists at Herzog and Erdogan’s press event that he would be visiting Israel and meeting with Lapid in the first week of April.

The Foreign Ministry, however, said that no such trip is planned. The source explained that the planning has become at the lower diplomatic levels and is not near being finalized yet; he also pointed out that Erdogan announced Herzog’s visit months ago, before the Israeli president was ready to confirm it, and said it would be in February. Another source in Jerusalem said that the relationship with Turkey needs to be taken step by step and not rushed.

Herzog said he is “not under any illusions” about the rapprochement with Turkey, saying that it is because of the interests on both sides, in light of Israel’s strong diplomatic situation in the region, between the Abraham Accords and close ties with Greece and Cyprus.

The president also pointed out that Israel and Turkey have found themselves in a similar situation when it comes to the war in Ukraine, in that they both have an open dialogue with Ukraine and Russia and are serving a role in mediating.

Herzog was satisfied with the major Turkish media coverage of his trip, with photos on the covers of many newspapers and his welcome aired on the TV news, which he saw as a sign of a change in direction, the source in his delegation said.

Herzog’s vision, the president said, is that “a 10-year-old who sees a picture on the Internet of the president of the State of Israel with a leader of a Muslim country or a leader with a kefiyeh [in the UAE], and that will broadcast a message of hope and an alternative to all those who think that conflict and violence will bring results. I hope I am contributing to that.”