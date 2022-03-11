The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's mediator role can't justify lackluster support Ukrainian envoy

Korniychuk downplayed the impact Israeli mediation has had so far, noting that there were many contenders for that role and that none of them had been successful.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 12:08

Updated: MARCH 11, 2022 12:14
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel's role as a mediator doesn't justify its failure to fully support Ukraine, Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told reporters in Tel Aviv on Friday. 

"Saying we are mediators, that is why we have to be neutral to both parties, that is not the name of the game," he said. 

He wryly commented that "if [former Israeli prime minister] Gold Meir or [former Zionist leader] Ze'ev Jabotinsky were in power," the story might be different.

Korniychuk called on Israel to fully sanction Russia, accept more refugees and send Ukraine military and increased humanitarian assistance.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ukraine expects Israel "to join the sanctions of the alliance including, but not only those of the United States and the European Union," he said.

Regardless, he said, "we hope that morally the decision will be taken by every single big business in Israel to stop collaboration with Russia." 

Korniychuk also called on Israel to send more "medical support and defense equipment."

He noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does feel a "special emotion for Israel because his mother is Jewish," but that that feeling has to be reciprocal.

On his list of issues was Israel's response to Zelensky's request to address the Knesset virtually from Ukraine an event that is expected to happen over Zoom. Korniychuk said he thought it should have happened before the full plenum.

"I do not think it was a proper excuse that the Knesset was on holiday," he said.

When asked about the Palestinian Authority's position, he said, that Ukraine had received "very little support from the Palestinians."



