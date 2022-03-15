Abramovich blocked from keeping his private jet in Israel

Israel blocked Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich from keeping his private jet in Ben-Gurion Airport after he was sanctioned due to close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, flew from Moscow to Israel on Sunday, and left for Istanbul the following day. He landed in Moscow on Tuesday.

Abramovich is a target of Western sanctions on Russia and cannot enter the UK, where he has lived in recent years and owns the Chelsea Football Club. He is also a major donor to hospitals and other institutions in Israel. Yad Vashem suspended its partnership with Abramovich last week, which included a donation of tens of millions of dollars.

Israel does not have laws that allow it to seize people’s property, the way other countries have said they would do to oligarchs’ mansions, jets and yachts, which could have led to some of the oligarchs to try to park or dock in Israel indefinitely.

However, Jerusalem plans to do what it can do to ensure it is not used as a haven for oligarchs, even without an official legislative framework, the source said. Passing such a law would likely take a long time.

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London on November 16, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)

In one such move, Abramovich was not allowed to leave his plane in Israel indefinitely. He was intentionally granted a short slot of time to park his jet at Ben-Gurion airport.

Israeli financial institutions have also moved to comply with US sanctions, with government support, the source said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that “Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he was “assured…Israel won’t be the route for Russia to bypass sanctions,” in a call with Lapid on Tuesday.

“Grateful for Israel’s mediation efforts and humanitarian aid,” Kuleba tweeted. “We discussed ways of ending the war in Ukraine. Agreed that the rights of Ukrainians arriving in Israel will be respected.

Lapid said that he updated Kuleba on Israel's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the field hospital it plans to construct.

The call lasted about 45 minutes, and the ministers spoke in English.

The Foreign Ministry started a joint team, led by its legal adviser Keren Shahar, along with the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry and Justice Ministry, to examine which Western sanctions on Russia, which are relevant to Israel to ensure the country is not used to circumvent them.

A spokesman for Lapid said finance and aviation are among the sanctions in question are, but the Foreign Ministry declined to provide a list or further details.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called it "welcome news from Yair Lapid that Israel will support sanctions against Russia."

"We are working with our allies and partners to apply pressure on Putin and challenge his unprovoked and needless attack on Ukraine," Truss tweeted.