Jewish Agency to coordinate Jewish and Israeli Ukraine efforts

WARSAW - The Jewish Agency is set to launch an operation room to coordinate with all organizations on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering countries.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that in the upcoming days, the agency plans on creating a permanent round table in Israel that will have members of the relevant Jewish and Israel organizations on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering countries.

Other than the Jewish Agency, groups such as the JDC, Chabad, The Fellowship (IFCJ), Hatzala and other local organizations have been working for almost three weeks in Ukraine in order to assist Jews escaping the war, but also to accommodate them in refugee centers and camps in Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Yet sources in many Jewish organizations, as well as Israeli government officials, have said in recent days that there is a "mess" when it comes to coordinating between the different groups.

Many organizations are on the ground, yet not all of them actually know the Jewish communities or even speak the language, representatives of the Israeli government have said. They explained that every day they have heard of another initiative or another Israeli group that has decided to try and assist Jews in escaping from Ukraine - many times in dangerous situations.

A first group of immigrants set out last night from Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland in a complex Jewish Agency operation (credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

Jewish Agency interim Chairman Yaakov Hagoel said on Tuesday that in the upcoming days, he hopes for a forum of all of the large and central Jewish organizations to be established.

"We have always worked with all the organizations and continue to coordinate all of our actions on ground" Hagoel told the Post. "We are trying to build a tighter platform in order to coordinate even better to save Ukrainian Jews."

Hagoel explained that "the member organizations will share information and data with each other, mainly in helping each other in bringing the Jews out of Ukraine and into to neighboring countries."

He gave an example of two groups in one city that may not know that there are two planned rescue operations. "If there is a Jewish Agency shuttle leaving the city of Lviv and there are 10 members of a Chabad community, they can actually use the same bus instead of wasting money and valuable time."

Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut told the Post today that he is happy with this initiative. "On the one hand it's wonderful that we have organizations in the Jewish world that are aggressively saving Jews, yet we need a coordinated effort."

Fingerhut said that "the agency personnel are the experts on the ground and are giving these organizations space and assistance. The work of rescuing refugees, giving them the support that they need, bringing them to Israel and connecting them to the Israeli society is sophisticated and specialized work. The Jewish Agency representatives have been experts on these types of situations for a century. we need to recognize and utilize their expertise."