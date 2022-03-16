Israel provides six mega-generators to Lviv, Ukraine

Israel provided six mega-generators to Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday which will help to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to hospitals and infrastructure in the city.

Israel's deputy ambassador to Ukraine, Yoav Bistritsky, transferred the generators to deputy mayor of Lviv, Andriy Moskalenko on Tuesday.

The generators were provided by the Foreign Ministry through its MASHAV aid agency, with the help of a number of Israeli embassies throughout Europe.

"The transfer of the generators to the city of Leviv will help the authorities deal with the difficult humanitarian situation created by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees," said Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. "At this difficult time, Israel continues to help the people of Ukraine - a field hospital will soon be established in the area for the treatment of refugees."