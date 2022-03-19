The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PM Bennett to visit India next month to mark 30 years of relations

The purpose of the trip is to strengthen the strategic relationship between the countries and expand bilateral ties.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 23:13
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the COP26 conference in Glasgow earlier this month. (photo credit: GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the COP26 conference in Glasgow earlier this month.
(photo credit: GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to visit India next month to mark 30 years of relations between Israel and India, his office announced on Saturday.

The visit, planned for April 2, comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Bennett when they met at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year.

Bennett said that “Modi is the person who re-accelerated the relations between India and Israel, which have historic importance. These are deep ties between two unique cultures…that are based on deep appreciation and significant cooperation.

“There are many things we can learn from India, and that is what we hope to do,” the prime minister added. “Together, we will broaden our cooperation to more areas, from innovation and technology to security and cyber to agriculture and climate.”

The purpose of the trip is to strengthen the strategic relationship between the countries and expand bilateral ties, Bennett’s office said. In addition, they will discuss greater cooperation in innovation, economics, research and development, agriculture, and more.

PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Bennett plans to meet with Modi and other senior government figures, as well as the Jewish community in India.

When Bennett and Modi met in Glasgow in November, the former said he knows the latter’s positive approach towards Israel “comes from the heart. It’s not a matter of interests, but a deep belief that you hold, and we feel it. In the name of all citizens of Israel, we appreciate your new approach.”

Bennett mentioned that the hi-tech company he ran 20 years ago was merged with an Indian company, and that Israelis and Indians worked well together and have much to learn from one another.

“Our goal is to continue the wonderful path you led with my predecessor and bring it to a new level to ensure that both countries work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technology and of course climate technology,” he stated.



