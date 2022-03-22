Sirens sound as Israeli field hospital in Ukraine opens doors

Air raid sirens sounded in Mostyska, Ukraine, shortly after the new Israeli "Kohav Meir" (Shining Star) field hospital completed its opening ceremony in the city on Tuesday. 50 patients were treated at the hospital on its first day, including three patients who needed to be hospitalized.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government, the deputy health minister, the governor of the Lviv Oblast and the mayor of Mostyska took part in the ceremony. The Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, the head of the delegation, the hospital director, and the director of Mashav’s project department were also present at the ceremony.

The Health and Foreign Ministries and Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer led the effort to establish the field hospital, with the help of the Schusterman family philanthropies and the entire Israeli healthcare system. 60 medical staff members from Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Schneider Children's Medical Center and additional institutions will run the hospital.

In light of the sirens which were heard shortly after the hospital was opened, Dr. Asher Shalmon, director of the International Relations Division in the Health Ministry, stated during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the hospital is protected by a variety of security measures, including evacuation vehicles that are at the ready. The hospital has a number of scenarios ready on how to evacuate and protect the hospital if necessary.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, deputy ambassador Yoav Bistritsky, stated that "the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine will continue to assist the Ukrainian people during these difficult times with the hope of a speedy peaceful solution."

Israeli field hospital opens in Mostyska, Ukraine. (Credit: Foreign Ministry)

"We are here to be the star that lights the path of refugees in need of medical care," said Dr. David "Dudu" Dagan, the head of the Israeli delegation at the hospital. "We will extend a helping hand to them, as has always been the State of Israel’s custom. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this fantastic group."

"The mission of this hospital is to make clear to the Ukrainian people that they are not alone in the chaos that has emerged," said Dr. Yoel Har-Even of the Sheba Medical Center, director of the Shining Star hospital.