New research reveals Israel is the second least affordable country to buy a property in the world.

The study by Compare the Market examined average property prices per square meter in addition to the average disposable household income in each country to calculate the cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income. Israel came in second place as the least affordable country to buy property, behind South Korea which took the number one spot. Luxembourg came in third place.

Although Israel has a relatively low property price of US$7,598.98 per square meter, it has an average disposable income of US$24,863, meaning the affordability ratio came to around 30.6%.

Stephen Zeller, general manager of Home and Contents Insurance at Compare the Market said: “Trying to buy a property right now is harder than it's ever been, largely thanks to the pandemic in particular. Whilst property prices, costs of living and property shortages are reaching new highs, wages and disposable income has struggled to keep up which means that for some, the property buying process may at times feel impossible. However, annual incomes and property prices vary a lot from one country to the next, and so it’s not bad news for everyone, especially for the countries that rank in the topmost affordable places to buy property."

In Israel, it is not only housing prices that are skyrocketing but also general cost of living. In late 2021, The Economist named Tel Aviv, a metropolis by the sea, as the world’s most expensive city for everything from shopping to cappuccinos.