The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel ranks second least affordable country to buy property in the world

The study examined average prices per square meter in addition to the average disposable household income in each country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 00:01

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 00:04
HOUSING GOES up in the new neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet, 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
HOUSING GOES up in the new neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

New research reveals Israel is the second least affordable country to buy a property in the world.

The study by Compare the Market examined average property prices per square meter in addition to the average disposable household income in each country to calculate the cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income. Israel came in second place as the least affordable country to buy property, behind South Korea which took the number one spot. Luxembourg came in third place. 

Although Israel has a relatively low property price of US$7,598.98 per square meter, it has an average disposable income of US$24,863, meaning the affordability ratio came to around 30.6%.

The Tel Aviv beach – before the pandemic. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)The Tel Aviv beach – before the pandemic. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Stephen Zeller, general manager of Home and Contents Insurance at Compare the Market said: “Trying to buy a property right now is harder than it's ever been, largely thanks to the pandemic in particular. Whilst property prices, costs of living and property shortages are reaching new highs, wages and disposable income has struggled to keep up which means that for some, the property buying process may at times feel impossible. However, annual incomes and property prices vary a lot from one country to the next, and so it’s not bad news for everyone, especially for the countries that rank in the topmost affordable places to buy property." 

In Israel, it is not only housing prices that are skyrocketing but also general cost of living.  In late 2021, The Economist named Tel Aviv, a metropolis by the sea, as the world’s most expensive city for everything from shopping to cappuccinos. 



Tags economy housing prices housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by