The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Morocco and Israel to cooperate in civilian aerospace projects

Israel and Morocco's agreement will cover potential projects in innovation and airplane maintenance and transformation.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 22:15
F-16 wings are seen being constructed at an IAI production line. (photo credit: IAI)
F-16 wings are seen being constructed at an IAI production line.
(photo credit: IAI)

Israel and Morocco signed an agreement on Wednesday to cooperate in civilian aerospace projects as the two countries push for closer economic ties after resuming their diplomatic relationship last year.

Moroccan Industry Minister Ryad Mezzour said the agreement would cover potential projects in innovation and airplane maintenance and transformation after a signing ceremony in Rabat with Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) chief Amir Peretz.

There were no details on specific projects that the agreement might lead to, or on the size of investments that it might cover.

In November, Israel and Morocco agreed a defense pact covering intelligence and cooperation in military industries and procurement. Israeli media reported that Morocco wants to buy Israeli-made drones and other arms.

Peretz said IAI's current agreement with Morocco was purely civilian.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

Moroccan aerospace exports rose by 22% last year to the pre-pandemic level of 1.54 billion dirhams ($ 1.6 bln), as manufacturers diversified into high-tech engine areas.

Morocco's government has encouraged investment in the country by aerospace suppliers in recent years, hoping to match its success in car manufacturing, creating hubs to shorten supply chains and share expertise.

Israel said last month it wanted to boost trade with Morocco to $500 million a year from $130 million a year. Morocco is seeking Israeli investment in the automobile, agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy industries.

Next week representatives from Israeli business and export organizations will visit Morocco to discuss investment opportunities, the Israeli mission in Rabat said.



Tags Israel morocco Israel Aerospace Industries
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by