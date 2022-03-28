In early March 2021, then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a trip to the United Arab Emirates. The last-minute cancellation was first blamed on a dispute with the Kingdom of Jordan.

Later, though, it appeared to be a message from Abu Dhabi: It didn’t want to be used as a player in a pre-election ploy by Netanyahu.

It also wasn’t the first trip to the UAE Netanyahu canceled; he had waffled on other trips since the Abraham Accords were signed in September 2020. This was in stark contrast to the Negev Summit this week where the foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE all came to Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Abraham Accords: A major milestone

The unprecedented meeting in the desert showcases US-Israel cooperation and the enduring US support for Israel’s new peace partners in the region. It serves as a visible symbol and a huge contrast with the decade of diplomacy under the leadership of Netanyahu, where Israel often lacked any visits by envoys from either Egypt or Jordan.

FORMER PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Under Netanyahu’s rule, Israel’s diplomatic initiatives around the world were starved of resources.

When Israel went to elections in March 2021, its fourth election since April 2019, it lacked appointments to numerous embassies around the world, as a result. According to reports at the time, 36 ambassadorial and consular appointments were being held up altogether. In addition, Netanyahu reportedly blocked then-foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi’s desire to travel to the UAE to inaugurate Israel’s new diplomatic mission there back in March 2021.

Why did Netanyahu stop diplomatic developments?

The diplomatic stagnation during the Netanyahu era was caused in part by him serving as his own foreign minister from 2015 to 2019.

He also held other portfolios, at one point also serving as defense minister, health minister and immigration and absorption minister, while also being prime minister. The government almost ceased to function during this period of endless elections and as Netanyahu seemed to run numerous important ministries all at once.

Netanyahu claimed diplomatic successes during his leadership. For example, warming ties with India and China and amicable and necessary ties with Russia during the Syrian Civil War. Also, the era was dominated by reports of possible ties with the Gulf States, yet there was a lack of public meetings and delegating authority to the foreign ministry.

There were some important initiatives, such as a trip to Oman in 2018, a meeting with the leader of Sudan in 2020 and a deal with Chad in 2019, but there was a lack of follow-up that takes place when you have a working foreign minister.

2022, The year everything changed

The last year has been a major contrast. Rather than the personal diplomacy of one prime minister, what we're seeing is a whole-of-government effort.

For instance, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has gone on important trips abroad, signing a memorandum of understanding with Morocco in November 2021. He also went to Jordan in January. President Isaac Herzog has gone to Turkey and the UAE. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has been to Romania, Slovakia, the United States, Egypt, the UK, France, the UAE, Belgium, Italy and other countries.

Lapid's trips have shown a different face of Israel to the world, the Financial Times said in July 2021. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been in Bahrain, the UAE, Russia and the US.

If we tallied up all the trips by Bennett, Lapid, Gantz and other high-level officials, it appears Israel has led to more direct diplomacy — including bilateral and multilateral meetings — in the last year alone than it did over the last decade.

This is certainly true when it comes to the Middle East.

The Herzog trip to Turkey is of great importance, which is not to say that Netanyahu was at fault for the bad relations with Turkey. Turkey’s ruling AKP party was responsible for the sour relations and Netanyahu did much to increase ties to Cyprus and Greece when he was in charge.

The current Israeli leadership’s diplomatic successes, therefore, are not necessarily the opposite of Netanyahu’s policies; they are building on some of his successes.

However, the fact that the current government is able to have a number of key officials all making important trips, rather than all the power centralized in the prime minister’s hands, means that Israel can triple its efforts.

Netanyahu’s decision to do diplomacy in a highly personal manner — often with secretive trips planned or ones that were canceled at the last moment — is very different than having a foreign ministry that works towards executing official visits.

Other things have changed as well. Israel’s diplomacy today takes more stock of the diaspora and appears less tethered to using friends of the prime minister as interlocutors.

This means Israel is relying less on having Evangelical leaders and others doing pseudo-diplomacy, and Israel is, instead, putting efforts into important meetings, like the Negev Summit.

This has larger ramifications as well because the IDF is also doing more joint training with other militaries. These include Israel’s own hosting of other countries at the Noble Dina and Blue Flag drills; as well as Israel joining drills such as IMX, Iniochos, and others.

A new wind is in the air and it is a wind of multi-lateral diplomatic and defense engagements where Israel is meeting with the US, UAE, Bahrain, and other countries; including Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France and others.

In the future, this last year of Israel’s diplomatic engagements abroad and at home, capped by the Negev Summit, may go down as one of the most intense diplomatic years in Israel’s history. That doesn’t make it as significant as 1948 or 1967 or other turning-point years, but it means that Israel is now laying the groundwork for future decades where Israel is a major player on the international stage.

Having a functioning government and ministers who are able to do their jobs fully has made that possible.