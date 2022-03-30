When news of a terror attack began to circulate on social media a number of Palestinian Arabic language media and social media accounts began to celebrate the attack.

The reports claimed that “settlers” were killed in the attack. This might be confusing for some who read western media and think “settlers” refers to Israelis living in the West Bank. In Palestinian populist media and among social media users it almost always refers to everyone who lives in Israel. The term “settlers” in this context goes beyond reference to Jewish Israelis or Jews in general, it refers to foreigners who live in Israel as well as tourists. In the case of the terror attack on Tuesday, two Ukrainians, Victor Sorokopot, 38, and Dimitri Mitrik, 23, living in Israel were victims also labeled as “settlers.”

If anyone wants to witness the depths to which the populist Palestinian nationalist pro-terror far-right narrative norm has sunk over the decades, one only has to witness the fact that the murder of anyone in Israel is celebrated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Regardless of whether they are Jewish, Arab, or in the case of the attack in Bnei Barak, two Ukrainians; the murder is celebrated in parts of the West Bank, Gaza and among some abroad who claim to support Palestinians. It is celebrated.

The celebrations don’t differentiate and say they only celebrate the killing of certain victims. They celebrate killing everyone.

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

There is no other place in the world and no other cause that has this kind of celebration related to mass killing and passing it off as “heroic.” It is solely the warped nature of some involved in the pro-Palestinian cause who permit themselves without reservation to excuse murdering anyone and then redefining that as “heroism” and an “operation.”

The statements by terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are clear and open for all to see.

Quds media posted that PIJ said “the heroic operation of Bnei Brak is an affirmation of our people's insistence on paying back the occupation the price of its aggression, and in response to the cries of children and mothers who lost their dear ones amid the silence of the international community."

The “heroic operation” includes the murder of innocent people, including to Ukrainians living in Israel. There’s no pushback on tweets like this when Palestinian or pro-Palestinian Arabic media post them. No one says “wait, the victims are two Ukrainians, they are innocent.” Because this is the real image of what has become a privilege of the hate crimes of terror over the years.

This kind of hate crime goes beyond our notion of what might be called a “nationalist” crime or antisemitic crime, or a race, religion or ethnic-based crime. This is because in the mindset of the hate criminals who carry this out and their supporters, the genocidal nature of the crime is that they have taken on a “right” to kill whoever they want and then be celebrated as “heroes.” It’s a new definition of “heroic” to murder a person randomly, but this is what years of excusing these crimes as “resistance” and “militancy” and “conflict” has done.

One can’t accurately call this conflict. A conflict is between two groups or states. A conflict in which a man gets up in the morning and sets off and shoots people who he has decided are sub-human, but who are in fact a diverse swath of people killed at random because they are in a state he doesn’t like; goes beyond the concept of “conflict.”

It’s as if past conflicts had involved two countries, but as part of the conflict one country just randomly bombed other countries and then claimed “heroic victory” for bombing civilians from other places. We wouldn’t call that a conflict.

It’s also unclear why we call this “militancy” which would imply there is some “military” aspect to this. A man with a rifle killing an unarmed man sitting eating falafel isn’t involved in any kind of “military” action. He’s committing a hate crime and human rights violation and crime against humanity.

The real lens we should view this through is the lens of the hate crime. The KKK lynching of people was not a “conflict” and it was not “militancy,” it was hate-based criminality. And that in essence is what is happening as radicalization has poisoned the minds of some people who take it upon themselves to kill Israelis.

The fact that Palestinians on social media celebrate even when they know the victims are not Israeli, is an example of how low and depraved this populist hate trend has become.

The shifting of the term “martyr” from someone who targeted a military target, to a person blowing up a bus, to a person stabbing people, to a person shooting random foreigners, is part of the process. It’s a process not just of dehumanization, in which the other is called “settlers,” but also a privilege afforded the hate criminal who is told from a young age that if he decides to kill random people he will be a hero. He can see growing up that other men whose posters hang around the neighborhood or outside schools are “martyrs” even if their “martyrdom” was stabbing an unnamed woman, it’s “heroic” to kill a random foreign tourist. There’s no shame in it, no one will protest against it or preach against it.

We can read the reactions on social media. When it became known that two Ukrainians were victims of the hate crime attack, one woman posted the photos of the victim and called it a “heroic operation.” A man replied that “no one is safe in Palestine, they will have to go back where they came from.” They post smiling faces as comments. They even laugh at the deaths. They post images of clapping and write “wherever you are, death will catch you.” And this isn’t ignorance, some of the comments in Arabic about the murdered Ukrainians even reference Zelensky and praise Putin.

This praise of murder is a cult of genocidal hatred. It is a cult of hatred no different than the KKK or Nazis in which a supremacist ideology has accorded itself a feeling that it is superior to all others and that murdering everyone who is foreign or the other is heroic and acceptable.

One reaction to the murder of the Ukrainians announced in Arabic Palestinian media was “they think by publishing this, it will attract people’s sympathy but on the contrary, this warns people the occupation by Israel is worse than the ‘occupation’ of Ukraine [by Russia].” This is an informed comment by an educated person articulating a view: Don’t be sympathetic for these two men, this is a warning to the world.

Other media called the Ukrainians “immigrants.” Others made sure to claim that the two Ukrainians were “Jews.” One claimed they were Jewish immigrants who came to “occupied Palestine.” But a social media account that claims to cover Gaza noted the men were foreign workers. One man posting celebrating the deaths of the two put smiling faces laughing and a heart with the word “Putin.” He has 1,700 followers.

The murders in Bnei Barak even have an Arabic hashtag: Operation Bnei Barak. In the hashtag they post videos of the killing and decorate the images of the perpetrator with flowers. “brave fighter,” “hero” and “it will be better for the Zionists to leave” are some of the comments.

These people who celebrated the murders don’t hide. They write it openly. They write it in their name with images of the victims. They aren’t ashamed. No one will report their accounts and no one will even debate them on social media. This is a cult of hate and worshipping of hate crimes. This is a kind of racism and genocidal views that aren’t kept quietly in the dark.