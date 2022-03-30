Israelis struggle with new reality of modern terror

Terror reared its head a third time in one week on Tuesday night as a West Bank Palestinian killed five Israelis in a shooting rampage in Bnei Brak.

The 11 random murders are the highest weekly toll since the Second Intifada two decades ago. According to some, this escalation of violence can easily mark the beginning of a third intifada.

“My friends are afraid to go to the gym or the mall and take public transport,” a Tel Aviv University student said. “Attacks on buses are historically not a far-fetched concept. It’s scarier when we’re talking about premeditated, organized attacks by Islamic State supporters here in Bnei Brak or Ramat Gan, minutes away from my home.”

“We ought to be more careful, especially when attacks are being perpetrated by Israeli-Arabs with blue passports, as happened in Beersheba and Hadera,” one Holon resident in his 20s noted. “I have to think twice before going out to Tel Aviv on a Friday night.”

A Tel Aviv resident in his 20s told me his parents canceled a planned visit to Jerusalem this week due to fears of being caught in an attack. Only minutes after our conversation, news broke of a violent incident in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market.

Every terror-supporting Arab-Israeli should have their citizenship revoked, several Israelis told me, in what appears to be a growing consensus on the issue. “But only if we gather enough intelligence proving it,” the Holon resident added. “It is problematic because there are gray areas...but at the end of the day, taking strong action against terror supporters can save lives.”

Others have already decided to take their security into their own hands. A father, in his 30s, revealed he is one of the many Israelis who have filed a request for a license to carry firearms.

“[Prime Minister Naftali Bennett]’s government with Arab members caused this to happen…it wouldn’t have happened with Bibi,” he stated, visibly exasperated. “These terrorists need to be put in gas chambers,” he said, adding jokingly that Israel “should get Vladimir Putin to put the Palestinians in their place.”

Other Israelis believe the search for a scapegoat is “useless.”

“Those who dislike the current government will blame the government, those who oppose the occupation will blame the occupation,” one Israeli man said. “It’s all meaningless.”

“This feels like something new, a different style of terror,” a mother of two, a new immigrant from Moldova, said. “Especially when you hear of terror attacks being carried out with firearms instead of knives. You’re never safe, not even in your car, as we saw with one of Tuesday night’s victims.”

She, like many Israelis, feels the blame lies with the police who “had no problem surveilling Israelis who might be positive for COVID-19, how are they oblivious to organized terror attacks?”

“And why now?” she asked. “What has caused this recent wave of terror, what do they want from us?” she said as she held onto her toddler, gripping him more tightly as our conversation continued. “I’m not afraid to put my children in the kindergarten or take them to the park...For now, it’s safe here in Holon,” she added. “I would definitely feel less safe in crowded areas. But for now, I won’t let it stop me from conducting my life as usual.”

Another Israeli woman, strolling through a local Holon park with her granddaughter, told me she feels the attacks are retaliation for Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s Negev summit, which took place earlier this week with ministers from Arab Abraham Accords nations, Egypt and the United States. “It agitates [the Palestinians]. On the other hand, we don’t invest in their education, their infrastructure..it turns Palestinians resentful towards us.”

“Terror attacks can happen at any given moment,” another Tel Aviv resident said, adding she would feel safer if the security establishment “focused on preventing the next attack rather than what could have been done to prevent the previous attacks.”

Despite the anxiety, some call to keep calm and carry on with our daily lives, noting that “the terrorists win if we don’t.”

“There’s not much to be done at the individual level because most terrorists probably don’t plan to commit the attacks... until they do,” another Tel Aviv student said. “I can also die from COVID-19, from being run over... terror attacks are a bit overstated because of the religious and nationalistic baggage that accompanies them.”

The student added he’s not worried about a major escalation. “Terror appears and then it’s suddenly gone, that’s why they call it a wave.”