The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘We Are Strong:’ Israelis undeterred by wave of terror

Security presence reinforced across Israel ahead of Easter, Passover, and Ramadan holidays.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 04:15

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 04:32
Scene from a security incident at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on March 30, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Scene from a security incident at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on March 30, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israelis shopping at the bustling Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on Wednesday appeared to be undeterred by a wave of deadly terror attacks that has claimed the lives of 11 people in a week.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Due to the violence, Israel is on high alert and 1,000 IDF troops have been deployed across the country to reinforce police forces.

Five were killed in a shooting spree in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday; days earlier, two Arab Israelis opened fire in Hadera, killing two Border Police officers. Last week, four were killed in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba. The assailants in the latter two attacks were affiliated with the Islamic State group.

The mood on a sunny Wednesday morning at Mahane Yehuda Market was calm, despite a security incident taking place there just hours earlier.

Security was ramped up at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on March 30, 2022, amid a wave of deadly terror attacks across Israel. (credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE) Security was ramped up at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on March 30, 2022, amid a wave of deadly terror attacks across Israel. (credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)

“I’m not afraid,” an elderly security guard named Aryeh told The Media Line as he ran some errands. “If it’s my time to die, then it’s my time to die. If not, then we’ll see when it happens.”

A nearby 70-year-old woman and longtime Jerusalem resident echoed those sentiments.

“I want the whole world to know that this is one of the nicest markets in all of Israel,” Batya told The Media Line. “Nothing happened here today; it’s just panic. Unfortunately, our enemies want us to be scared; this is their goal. But we are strong and we will remain strong.”

Earlier in the day, Israeli Police were called to the market to apprehend two individuals that had reportedly been behaving suspiciously. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the two are residents of east Jerusalem and had gotten into a fistfight with officers before being shot in their lower body, according to a police statement. The duo were lightly wounded in the altercation and sent for medical treatment; a police officer was also injured in the incident.

Nearby vendors at the market who did not wish to be named told The Media Line that the dispute was the result of a misunderstanding and that the two suspects are regular workers at the market.

“I have many Arab friends here at the market and everyone gets along well,” a seller named Roy related. “We work alongside each other all day, we laugh and talk. There’s an extremist minority that has hate in their hearts and makes a mess for everyone else. I think that the state must show a firm hand to these extremists. We want peace.”

Others touring the market felt that it was important to send a strong message and continue their lives as normal.

“We will never give up,” said Harel, an educator from the northern city of Beit Shean who was visiting Jerusalem. “We’re here to show that we’re present and we want people to know how strong Israel is and how it does not bow to terror.”

The string of violent attacks in Israel has raised concerns of greater escalation ahead of the upcoming Christian, Jewish and Muslim holidays, which coalesce in the month of April. The Muslim holiday of Ramadan starts this weekend; the weeklong Jewish Passover begins April 15; while the Christian Holy Week kicks off on April 10 with Palm Sunday (Orthodox Easter takes place on April 24). 



Tags Terrorism hadera terrorist attacks on israel ISIS bnei brak Terrorist The Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

Corruption hinders Russia's attempts to replace losses with old vehicles - Ukraine

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by