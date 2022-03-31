The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shaked: Coalition makeup doesn’t stop the government from fighting terror

“We should do everything we can in order to help solve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 13:50
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The diverse range of Israel’s governing coalition, including Arab and left-wing parties, does not get in the way of fighting terrorism, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said at The Jerusalem Post London Conference on Thursday.

“We are doing everything we think we can do to help,” Shaked said. “Sometimes the politicians push the security forces to do more. We are free to do anything we need.”

“We encourage people to carry their personal weapons,” Shaked said.

In addition, the government has begun collecting illegal weapons from the Arab-Israeli sector.

Shaked said the wave of terrorist attacks in Israel, which took 11 lives in a week and included a stabbing of an Israeli on the morning of the conference, seems to be coming from “lone wolves,” with no specific terrorist organization behind it.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Michael Mirelshvili at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Michael Mirelshvili at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Asked if Israel will launch another large-scale anti-terror operation in the vein of 2002’s Operation Defensive Shield, Shaked said that “back then it was something totally different. Terrorist organizations and the Palestinian Authority were launching the attacks. Now it’s lone wolf attacks; it’s not organized.”

When it comes to Israel’s policies towards Ukrainian refugees, Shaked said Israel has been “very generous.”

Over 9,000 Jews and their descendants have immigrated from Ukraine in the past month, as well as 3,000 from Russia and the rest of the Former Soviet Union, the Interior Minister said, and as many as 50,000 may arrive in total.

“Israel is the home of the Jewish people, the only Jewish state. Therefore our first responsibility is to them,” she said. “Israel is the only country in the world where people flee Ukraine and in the first week get citizenship, social security, and housing.”

Israel has agreed to accept six times more Ukrainian refugees per capita than the US, she added.

Shaked said she is “not optimistic” about the prospects of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. However, she said the mediation is important and reflects Israel’s growing stature on the world stage.

“We should do everything we can in order to help solve this conflict,” she stated. “Israel as a Jewish state should leave no stone unturned.”

Shaked has often shown discomfort at having to compromise with the more left-wing elements in the current government, but said at the conference that “so far, it’s functioning well.”

“We’re doing an experiment of a government that has Left and Right and Arabs…As long as I can keep to my values, I think the government can last,” she said.

As for whether Shaked and Bennett will continue to run together in the next election, Shaked said: “We share the same values and I believe in the future we’ll cooperate as well.”



Tags Terrorism jerusalem post conference ayelet shaked
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by