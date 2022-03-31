Palestinians warn Israel's actions will lead to violence during Ramadan

The rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians are reminiscent of the days that preceded the large-scale IDF operation in the West Bank 20 years ago, Shami al-Shami, a senior member of the ruling Fatah faction in the Jenin area, said on Thursday.

In 2002, the IDF launched Operation Defensive Shield, the largest military operation in the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967, to stop terrorist attacks against Israel.

Shami, a former member of the dissolved Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), told The Jerusalem Post that Israel’s actions, including “incursions” into Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps, are threatening to derail efforts to ease tensions on the eve of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on Saturday evening.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions warned that Israeli “practices and assaults” during Ramadan will lead to an “explosion.”

As part of the efforts to avert a flare-up of violence during Ramadan, Jordan’s King Abdullah earlier this week made a rare visit to Ramallah, where he held talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and senior PA officials on the recent tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev held talks in Amman with King Abdullah and senior government officials as part of the efforts to prevent an all-out deterioration of the security situation during Ramadan.

Shami accused Israel of deliberately escalating tensions with the Palestinians by stepping up its “incursions” and “crimes” in the West Bank, particularly after Thursday morning’s IDF operation in the Jenin Refugee Camp during which two Palestinians were killed.

Asked if the PA could prevent a further escalation, especially during Ramadan, the Fatah official told the Post: “The Palestinian Authority can play a role in de-escalating tensions, but only if the Zionist enemy halts its incursions [into Palestinian communities].

The Palestinian Authority can calm the situation through its coordination with all the Palestinian factions. But it seems that the Israeli government is working towards escalating the tensions.”

Shami warned that if Israel continues its practices against the Palestinians, “the [Palestinian] resistance will be more violent.”

A Palestinian official, responding to concerns about a possible outbreak of fresh violence during Ramadan, told the Post that the PA has “relayed direct and indirect messages” to Israel about the need to avoid violent clashes, especially in Jerusalem.

“Israel knows what it needs to do to prevent a deterioration,” the official said. “We sent several messages to the Israelis through direct contacts and through third parties, including Jordan and the US. The ball is now in the Israeli court.”

But on the eve of Ramadan, Palestinian officials in Ramallah have ramped up their criticism of Israel, warning against “provocative measures” against the Palestinians, including visits by Jews to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount.

In a statement, the office of PA President Mahmoud Abbas “condemned the dangerous Israeli escalation against our people and their sanctities, which was represented by the storming of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists under the protection of the occupation police.”

The statement was referring to ongoing tours by Jews to the Temple Mount, which are regularly depicted by the Palestinians as violent incursions.

The statement also denounced “the heinous crime committed by the occupation forces in the city of Jenin, which resulted in the death of several citizens and the injury of 14 others, including three in critical condition.”

It was referring to the clashes that erupted early Thursday between the IDF and Palestinians in the Jenin Refugee Camp.

“Such provocations will drag the region into more tension and escalation,” Abbas’s office cautioned. “This Israeli policy of escalation is inconsistent with the efforts made at all levels to make the month of Ramadan a holy month.

We hold the occupation government fully responsible for this escalation and its repercussions and call on the international community to take immediate action to restrain Israel and hold it accountable for its crimes.”

The Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council called on Muslims to intensify their presence in Jerusalem and at the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque desperately needs the presence of our people at it in light of the fierce [Israeli] campaign targeting its existence, sanctity and unity. This campaign reached its peak recently with the mass incursions by settlers into the mosque and its courtyards and gates.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of “provoking the feelings” of the Muslims on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

Referring to the clashes in the Jenin Refugee Camp and Jewish tours of the Temple Mount, Shtayyeh warned of the “serious repercussions” of Israel’s “crimes.”

Shtayyeh criticized Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for advising Israeli civilians to carry weapons in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

According to Shtayyeh, Bennett’s advice “calls for urgent international intervention to provide protection for the Palestinian people.”

Fatah’s No. 2, Mahmoud Aloul, also lashed out at Israel and accused it of “assaulting all values of justice and civilization.”

The Palestinians will be forced to react to the Israeli practices, he said without elaborating.

The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its part, called on the international community not to believe the “misleading Israeli propaganda regarding calming the situation.”

“Israeli intentions and plans aim to escalate the situation and push it towards violence,” the ministry said in a statement. “This proves that its talk about calming the situation is false.”

The ministry too warned against allowing Jews to “storm” the Temple Mount or “imposing restrictions that prevent access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.”

The ministry held the Israeli government “fully and directly responsible for its deliberate escalation and the resulting violations and crimes against our people” and warned that Israel would bear the “disastrous consequences” of its actions, “especially the Jewish targeting of the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.”