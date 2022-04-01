The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Umm al-Fahm Mayor resigns, un-resigns two hours later after condolences controversy

Mahamid, who had issued a statement on Monday condemning the terror attacks, was met with irate commenters and overall rage from the Israeli public for his condolences.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 00:23
Border Police officers carry the coffin of their comrade Shirel Aboukrat, who was killed in a terror attack in Hadera on March 27, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Border Police officers carry the coffin of their comrade Shirel Aboukrat, who was killed in a terror attack in Hadera on March 27, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Umm al-Fahm Mayor Samir Mahamid resigned from his post on Thursday – only to reverse course and un-resign two hours later – after the Mayor offered the family of the Hadera terrorists condolences on Facebook and was rebuked for his apparent sympathies for terrorists, according to Israeli media.

"In my name and on behalf of my friends and employees of the municipality, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Yosef Rushdie following the deaths of Ayman Agbaria and Ibrahim Agbaria," read Mahamid’s Thursday Facebook post. The post was deleted less than an hour after it was posted.

Mahamid, who had issued a statement on Monday condemning the terror attacks, was met with irate commenters and overall rage from the Israeli public. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked directed her ministry to order the deletion of the post.

"It is inconceivable that a municipality in the State of Israel would console families of terrorists. This is a serious and shameful post and it is good that it has been deleted," Shaked said, adding that the ministry "will continue to show zero tolerance for supporting terrorism on social networks and in general.”

Amid the backlash, Mahamid decided to abruptly resign on KAN 11’s live TV news broadcast on Thursday evening at 8:00 PM – merely a few hours after the Facebook post was originally published – saying that he was "leaving the job in a lot of pain because I came to contribute."

Israeli security forces in Umm al-Fahm to quell riots after a murder took place in the city on Thursday, November 2, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israeli security forces in Umm al-Fahm to quell riots after a murder took place in the city on Thursday, November 2, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

After reaffirming his resignation as “final” just an hour later, Mahamid reversed course at 10:00 PM – just two hours after his resignation. "I thank you for your support, I will not resign," said Mahamid after local authorities arrived together with residents to visit him. "There is no resignation, you do not decide, we are all with you," they said - and the mayor affirmed their wishes, deciding to stay on as Mayor.

Umm al-Fahm’s municipal government later clarified Mahamid’s Facebook post, explaining that "the post went up on the municipality's Facebook without permission and not in the opinion of the mayor, or any of the municipality's senior officials. This is a serious mistake of an employee and we apologize for it – the issue will be investigated.”

Mahamid is the mayor of Israel’s third-largest Arab majority city (after Nazareth and Rahat). He has threatened to resign previously, saying in January 2021 that he would resign if Israel did not increase efforts to combat Arab violence. He did not follow up on his threat to resign at the time.



Tags Terrorism hadera terrorist attacks on israel umm al-fahm Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by