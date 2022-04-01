The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Interior Minister Shaked meets with British counterpart Priti Patel

The meeting began with the UK’s Patel expressing condolences amid Israel’s recent string of violent terrorist attacks while offering to further intelligence cooperation with Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 01:25
Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked meets with her British counterpart, the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel, on Thursday in London. (photo credit: UNITED KINGDOM HOME OFFICE via TWITTER)
Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked meets with her British counterpart, the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel, on Thursday in London.
(photo credit: UNITED KINGDOM HOME OFFICE via TWITTER)

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked met with the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday in London, England.

The meeting began with the UK’s Patel expressing condolences amid Israel’s recent string of violent terrorist attacks while offering to further intelligence cooperation with Israel on the issue of terrorism. The meeting then shifted to the topic of immigration, which has become an issue of elevated importance as Ukrainian refugees continue to flee their country as war rages on.

The two then discussed the pertinent issue of antisemitism in the UK, as well as incitement on social media. Minister Shaked shared the work she has done in the past in leading social networks against the war on terror and antisemitism with Patel and said both sides should collaborate on adapting Israel’s work to help the UK fight terrorism stemming from social media.

“Priti Patel is a great friend of the State of Israel and we have a lot of opportunities and issues for cooperation,” said Shaked. “The fight against terrorism, incitement on social networks, balanced immigration policies and the war on antisemitism are common issues to which we are both committed," Shaked declared.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Minister Shaked thanked Patel for adding Hamas to the UK’s terrorist entity list and subsequently asked her to outlaw Iran’s Revolutionary Guards army as well. The meeting concluded with Shaked inviting Patel to visit Israel.



