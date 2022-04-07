The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How does Israel's political instability in affect US-Israel relationship? - analysis

The Israeli political system is far from being stable for the foreseeable future. How does this instability affect the US-Israel relationship during sensitive decisions?

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 19:48

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 20:06
THE POLITICAL rivalry between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is an important aspect of these developments. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE POLITICAL rivalry between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is an important aspect of these developments.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

WASHINGTON – Israel has gone through four rounds of elections in the past three years. Since taking office in January 2021, US President Joe Biden has worked with two Israeli prime ministers.

The current political situation signals that those might not be the last round of elections and that the Israeli political system is far from being stable for the foreseeable future. How does this instability affect the US-Israel relationship during sensitive decisions such as the Iran nuclear deal?

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said, if anything, “this could be a moment for Israel to shift its approach regarding the Iran deal.”

“Bennett’s strategy until now has been to remain relatively quiet about the deal, for fear of looking too much like Netanyahu,” he said. “Bennett may now see this as the time to begin to speak out in a louder voice, perhaps to reassert his right-wing credentials among those members of Knesset. This would probably appeal to a wide range of Israelis, even those not on the Right. The Iran deal is deeply unpopular in Israel, for obvious reasons.”

David Makovsky, distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute and director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations, said that due to the high bar for a constructive no-confidence vote, the challenge to this government is either to stay in power but have difficulty passing legislation, or hold elections.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS) President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

“If [there will be new] elections, this creates a dilemma for the Biden administration,” he said. They will want to avert any public step toward this government that could be seized upon by the Likud and create a backlash. They did this skillfully in the spring 2021 elections. I expect them to do the same if there is a new election.”

Makovsky added that while there was “no sense of indifference about who they want to emerge, overt moves, especially on the eve of midterms, could be costly.”

“Beyond the election calculations, it must be dispiriting for an administration to know that a casual mention of Judea and Samaria as the West Bank by Bennett is enough to kick off a firestorm by some on the right,” said Makovsky. “It signifies that Bennett has no margins for moving on the Palestinian issue in Israel.”

Dan Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel and a fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, said that US officials “are used to conducting relations with Israel during political crises and election campaigns.”

“The main principle is: Don’t interfere while Israel’s domestic political processes play out,” he said. “Most normal business, particularly in security cooperation, can continue. While a minority government in Israel is fully empowered, in the case of elections, there may be some decisions a transition government in Israel cannot make.”

Michael Koplow, chief policy officer of the Israel Policy Forum, said he did not foresee the instability in the coalition affecting US-Israel relations in a big way, “since Bennett, Lapid and Gantz are not going anywhere quite yet, and even if they were to be replaced with a new government as soon as the Knesset reconvenes in May, there will not be much difference in any conceivable Israeli government’s skepticism about an Iran deal or enthusiasm for normalization.

“The Biden administration has built an assumption about Israeli political instability into its approach as is, and has been wary of doing anything that would topple the Bennett-Lapid government. So dealing with a rickety Israeli coalition is not a new element,” said Koplow. “What may impact US-Israel relations is if Netanyahu manages to engineer his own return to the Prime Minister’s Office, not so much because of a huge policy shift but because of an attitudinal shift.”



