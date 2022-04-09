Ben-Gurion Airport amends COVID-19 rules to solve understaffing issues

The Knesset Economy Committee approved amendments to the COVID-19 regulations at Ben Gurion Airport in an effort to alleviate some of the load experienced lately.

In the past couple of months, Ben Gurion Airport has been experiencing problems in which rising numbers of passengers and the airport being understaffed have led to extra long queues. The stress has led to many fights in the airport, and passengers have been instructed to arrive at the airport as much as four hours before their flights as opposed to the regular two and a half in order to ensure that they do not miss their flights.

The first amendment to the regulations cancels the ban on non-essential people entering the airport. When the airport reopened, only passengers and airport employees were allowed inside, and anyone else was barred from entering by attendants. Ending this means that the attendants will be able to help deal with passengers, thus reinforcing the manpower and speeding up passenger traffic.

This move is important because since the airport employees were sent onto leave because of COVID, the airport has reported that many did not come back, and it has been left understaffed. The amendment will ensure that the airport utilizes its employees to the maximum.

Another amendment approved by the committee was to create a uniform set of rules regarding COVID testing upon entering the country for people who are entering both by air and by sea.

"We wish everyone a safe and comfortable flight and ask of the Airports Authority employees, despite the stress, to show sensitivity and humanity especially to the incoming refugees," said Economy Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton.