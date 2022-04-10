The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

25th anniversary of Chaim Herzog's death: Herzog to eulogize his father

One of the duties of the president of Israel is to eulogize each of his predecessors on the anniversaries of their deaths. For President Isaac Herzog, this will also be a filial duty.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 11:21
Israeli president Isaac Herzog at a memorial ceremony for former prime minister Menahem Begin, in Jerusalem, March 7, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog at a memorial ceremony for former prime minister Menahem Begin, in Jerusalem, March 7, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

One of the duties of the president of Israel is to eulogize each of his predecessors on the anniversaries of their deaths. For President Isaac Herzog, this will be not only a presidential duty but also a filial duty.

On Tuesday of this week, he will visit his father's grave on Mount Herzl, to mark the 25th anniversary of his passing.  His father, Chaim Herzog, was Israel's sixth president. Though not the first president to eulogize a predecessor to whom he was related, Herzog will be the first to eulogize his own father.

Ezer Weizman, Chaim's nephew and Israel's seventh president, eulogized his uncle, who was Israel's first president and one of the architects of Israel's statehood.

Chaim Weizmann was very resentful of the fact that the position he was given was essentially ceremonial, and Ezer was fond of quoting his uncle's complaint that the only thing into which he could poke his nose, was his handkerchief.

In addition to the memorial service, there will also be the annual awards ceremony of the Chaim Herzog Prize, which is jointly awarded by the President's Office and the Hebrew University Jerusalem to people who have made unique and significant contributions to the state.

Then-Israeli ambassador to the UN Chaim Herzog addresses the General Assembly condemning Resolution 3379, equating Zionism with racism, on November 10, 1975 (credit: HERZOG FAMILY FOUNDATION)Then-Israeli ambassador to the UN Chaim Herzog addresses the General Assembly condemning Resolution 3379, equating Zionism with racism, on November 10, 1975 (credit: HERZOG FAMILY FOUNDATION)

Recipients this year will be retired IDF generals Yeshayahu “Shaike” Gavish and Amos Horev.

Gavish, a distinguished soldier and a former CEO of Koor Industries, was in charge of numerous and diverse projects which helped to form the image of Israeli society. Horev, likewise a distinguished military man, is a former president of the Haifa Tech ion and an Israel Prize laureate.  Much of his career was dedicated to national security through the use of technology. 



Tags isaac herzog president anniversary death Mount Herzl herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by