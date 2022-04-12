The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett: It's Judea and Samaria, not the West Bank

When he was in the premiership, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also used the phrase West Bank.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 12:29
Ayelet Shaked, former Minister of Justice and head of the New Right party and Former Israeli Minister of Education and member of the New Right party Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference in Efrat, in the West Bank, July 22, 2019 (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Ayelet Shaked, former Minister of Justice and head of the New Right party and Former Israeli Minister of Education and member of the New Right party Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference in Efrat, in the West Bank, July 22, 2019
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pushed back at those who have claimed that his English use of the phrase "West Bank" is part of a larger ideological shift from the Right to the Left.

"The correct phrase is definitively Judea and Samaria," Bennett told Channel 13, as part of a series of interviews he has done to defend his record and that of his government, amid speculation that the country might be heading to new elections.

Bennett's decision to use the phrase "West Bank" during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem has been harshly criticized by the Right, including the Likud headed by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When he was in the premiership, Netanyahu also used the phrase West Bank.

Bennett on Monday night told Channel 13, that "this is not the first time that I have spoken of the West Bank with foreigners," adding that he had "spoken in English and not in Hebrew."

There is a "double standard" Bennett said as he noted that many of his critics were from the Likud. To show that he was Right, Bennett explained that he has stood strong against the US in support of right-wing interests.

Head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett at a conference of the Srugim news website above the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank on March 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett at a conference of the Srugim news website above the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank on March 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bennett took credit for refusing to allow the US to reopen its Consulate-General in Jerusalem, which had served as a de facto embassy for the Palestinian Authority until it was closed in 2019.

"I was the person who stood against US President [Joe] Biden when he said we are opening the consulate in Jerusalem. I told the president with respect, that we cannot allow this because Jerusalem is the capital of only one nation and that is the nation of Israel," Bennett explained.

Bennett alluded to his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu who heads the Likud party when he said "I inherited from someone who made concessions and agreed that [a Palestinian capital] would be in [Jerusalem's] Abu Dis." 

Channel 12 asked Bennett more bluntly, that as a result of his use of the phrase, "West Bank," could he still be considered right-wing.

"I don't have to prove that I am Right," Bennett said, as he pointed to his government's investment in the Golan and the Negev. Alluding to Qatari cash which Netanyahu had allowed to enter Gaza during his premiership, Bennett said that he was the one who "halted the suitcases of cash."

"To be right-wing is not Bibism," said Bennett as he made a wordplay off of Netanyahu's nickname of "Bibi."

"What is Bibism, it's to yell all day against the Left, but to cave in practice to the enemy," Bennett said.



