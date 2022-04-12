Responsibility means never having to say you’re to blame.

That is what emerged from Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai’s eagerly awaited testimony Monday before the state commission of inquiry investigating last year’s Meron disaster where 45 people were crushed to death, and more than 150 injured, at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron on Lag Ba’omer.

“I have responsibility for everything that happens in the Israeli police,” Shabtai said at the conclusion of his testimony where he shifted blame from himself to the head of the police northern district, the political echelon, and engineers. “The question is whether responsibility is blame.”

With this comment, Shabati was repeating what Amir Ohana, the minister of public security at the time of the tragedy said shortly afterward in response to calls for his resignation: “I am responsible, but responsibility does not mean blame.”

In other words, responsibility means never having to say you are accountable or draw any personal conclusions. It has turned into the new Israeli mantra, one used when things turn sour.

"I'll put things on the table, I, Shimon Lavie, the commander of the Israel Police Northern District, bear full responsibility, for better and worse," Lavie said shortly after the dimensions of the disaster became known.

Lavie took responsibility but remains in his job, nearly a year later. How? Because responsibility does not mean being held accountable.

This mantra -- responsibility means never having to say you’re to blame -- conjures up famous words spoken by the actress Alli MacGraw in the 1970’s gushy hit movie Love Story: “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

Both lines are vacuous. Just as MacGraw admitted in interviews since that movie was made that the line was “rubbish,” so too should Israel's leaders admit that there is no such thing as responsibility without accountability; no such thing as responsibility without drawing conclusions; no such thing as responsibility without bearing some blame.

Administrative responsibility might not mean that one should be punished for everything that goes bad in a huge organization under one’s watch, but it certainly means that one should be held accountable if something under one’s watch goes woefully wrong.

And the death of 45 people at a religious ceremony -- the worst civilian disaster in the history of the state -- means something has gone woefully wrong. Someone was sleeping on the job. This wasn’t a tornado or a terrorist attack. Something like this doesn’t just happen.

Someone allowed too many people to go to the site; someone did not heed previous warnings; someone did not enforce the regulations; someone pushed for unlimited access to a site that anyone who has ever visited realizes cannot accommodate unlimited numbers of people; someone was unable to stand up to strong interest groups. And a failure of this magnitude has many fathers, not just one.

The problem is that none of those fathers have been willing to say, “I messed up and am leaving.”

Why is that necessary? Not to fill any primal urge to punish, but rather because it creates a culture of accountability, it sends a message to those in public roles in the future that if they want the job, which comes with perks such as power, prestige and high salaries, then when something bad happens they can’t say, as Shabtai did, “the failure begins with an engineering failure.”

In response to the panel’s question about whether he knew about the engineering problem on the narrow walkway where the people were crushed, Shabtai replied, “I’m not a safety engineer.”

True, but that’s no answer. Shabtai’s responsibility is to ensure that there are safety engineers who have verified that the site could hold the crush of people that go there every year.

No one forced Shabtai to become police commissioner. He wanted it. So it is difficult to hear him say that bad engineering was to blame, or Lavie was to blame, or the political echelon was to blame.

As head of the police, as the one responsible for ensuring that a site is safe enough to accommodate tens of thousands of people, considering the safety of the walkway where people were trampled is something that falls under his jurisdiction.

It is now just two weeks shy of a year since the Meron disaster, and no one has paid any professional price for what happened.

Let that sink in.

When the top police officers get together in a few weeks to go over the plans for this years’ Lag Ba’omer celebration at Meron, almost all the same officers who approved last year’s plans will be sitting around the table -- including Shabtai and Lavie.

There is definitely something wrong about that picture. This was no small mishap, this was a monumental mishap. That no one yet has had to step down not only sends a chilling message to the families of the victims but also a negative message to the nation: when the country’s leaders blunder badly, don’t worry, there will be no price to pay.

In this country, where there are so many life and death issues and instances to be dealt with, that is worrisome. As hard as it may sound, heads sometimes need to roll for even unintentional mistakes and oversights. Not, again, out of a desire to punish, but rather to send the message to others that vigilance and diligence are demanded of those holding this country’s sensitive positions.

Those who do not learn from their mistakes are bound to repeat them. If there is no culture of accountability, if there is no price for major mistakes that cost dozens of lives, there is no incentive for anyone to learn anything from them.