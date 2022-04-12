Dr. Yigal Horowitz, the head veterinarian at the Ramat Gan Safari, resigned after 32 years in the role following a report that found he harassed female workers.

The safari officially named the Zoological Center Tel Aviv-Ramat Gan, hired an independent company to investigate allegations made by several safari workers against Horowitz.

The investigation found that Horowitz committed "indecent sexual acts" without consent on several female workers and that complaints made by workers show a pattern of predatory behavior.

After the investigation concluded Horowitz should not hold a senior position at the safari, his mutual resignation was agreed upon and he left his role after 32 years in the role. Horowitz's immediate family has also worked or volunteered at the safari for several years.

A worker of the Ramat gan safari feeds the penguins at the safari, September 12, 2014 (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

"My client rejects all unfounded allegations made against him," Horowitz's attorney told KAN News on Tuesday night.

Although he clarified he could refute every allegation made against him, there was no point in studying the allegations in-depth," the attorney added.

"[The safari] holds an uncompromising policy regarding providing workers with a safe working environment," the safari said in a statement given to KAN News.