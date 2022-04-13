The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli mathematics team places 9th in the world

The team captain, Nogah Friedman, ranked third in the world. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 09:27
Person doing math homework (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Person doing math homework
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Israeli team at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) made their country proud this week, with each of the four members of the team bringing home a medal.

This year's EGMO occurred in Hungary, with 56 countries participating, a total of 222 contestants overall. The Israeli team ranked ninth overall, and the team captain, Nogah Friedman, ranked third in the world.

Their success is particularly meaningful given recent initiatives to involve more women in Israel in STEM and hi-tech. To that point, President of the Weizmann Institute Professor Alon Chen said, "I hope that this achievement will lead more girls to show interest in scientific professions."

The competition took place over the course of two days. Each day, the students took a 4.5-hour exam consisting of three extremely challenging questions in Algebra, Combinatorics, Geometry and number theory.

2022 marks Israel's seventh year participating in the EGMO, which itself began in 2012. This year's Israeli delegation won four medals: Friedman, from Rehovot, won gold; Noga Labin from Tel Aviv won bronze; Ya'ara Shulman and Tamar Pe'er from Herzeliya also won bronze medals.

Keshet high school students take the mathematics Bagrut in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Keshet high school students take the mathematics Bagrut in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton offered congratulations to the victorious young women saying, "you are a great [source of] pride to the Israeli team, to the Israeli education system and to the entire country. This unprecedented achievement you have reached is inspiring, and I hope it will bring in many more students who will want to follow the same path." 



Tags education women education israel education math
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by