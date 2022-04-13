Israeli mathematics team places 9th in the world

The Israeli team at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) made their country proud this week, with each of the four members of the team bringing home a medal.

This year's EGMO occurred in Hungary, with 56 countries participating, a total of 222 contestants overall. The Israeli team ranked ninth overall, and the team captain, Nogah Friedman, ranked third in the world.

Their success is particularly meaningful given recent initiatives to involve more women in Israel in STEM and hi-tech. To that point, President of the Weizmann Institute Professor Alon Chen said, "I hope that this achievement will lead more girls to show interest in scientific professions."

The competition took place over the course of two days. Each day, the students took a 4.5-hour exam consisting of three extremely challenging questions in Algebra, Combinatorics, Geometry and number theory.

2022 marks Israel's seventh year participating in the EGMO, which itself began in 2012. This year's Israeli delegation won four medals: Friedman, from Rehovot, won gold; Noga Labin from Tel Aviv won bronze; Ya'ara Shulman and Tamar Pe'er from Herzeliya also won bronze medals.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton offered congratulations to the victorious young women saying, "you are a great [source of] pride to the Israeli team, to the Israeli education system and to the entire country. This unprecedented achievement you have reached is inspiring, and I hope it will bring in many more students who will want to follow the same path."