Israeli IOC member Alex Gilady passes away at 79

In one of the last interviews he gave, Gilady stressed the importance of representation for the State of Israel.

By YANIV TOCHMAN/WALLA
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 16:55

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 16:56
Medal Ceremony Day 3, 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne (photo credit: Sandro Halank/Wikimedia Commons)
Medal Ceremony Day 3, 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne
(photo credit: Sandro Halank/Wikimedia Commons)

Alex Gilady passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. Gilady, a former member of the International Olympic Committee, worked in the sports department of Israeli television and was appointed director in 1975.

In 1977, he was appointed director of special events and in this context he was responsible for the productions of prominent television broadcasts, including the European Basketball Championship of Maccabi Tel Aviv, the 1979 Eurovision held in Israel and the visit of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat to Israel.

In one of the last interviews he gave, about three months ago to the "China Time" podcast, the only Israeli representative in the last 28 years on the International Olympic Committee — since his appointment in 1994 — spoke about the importance of representation for the State of Israel: "Our status was reflected in the opening ceremony in Tokyo, when the president of the committee, for the first time since 1972, made sure that there was not only a mention, but a minute of silence at the Olympic Stadium for the tragedy of the Munich killings.

Israeli International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady (credit: REUTERS)Israeli International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady (credit: REUTERS)

"This clarifies for more than a thousand witnesses about Israel's status as a sports country that participates and contributes to the Olympic Games," he said.

"In many respects Israel is still an outcast country, you have seen athletes trying to compete in Malaysia and Oman, but slowly the cracks are widening and the attempts of the International Olympic Committee to fight it are serious, but can not be total. At any given moment, there are 80 violent conflicts on the planet, and despite everything, we are able to bring everyone in, and that is a tremendous achievement that we are trying to preserve."



