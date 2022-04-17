Meet the IDF unit bringing Israel's army into the digital age

The digital transformation of the IDF is one of Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi’s top priorities when he began his term, and not only in order to further strengthen the military but to provide the best for its troops.

“We are carrying out a digital transformation in the military in order to provide the best care possible for all soldiers,” said Col. Tali Caspi-Shabbat, commander of the Shahar Unit in the IDF’s C4I Directorate.

Her unit is responsible for all systems, applications and data in the military that is not related to combat, but rather human resources, logistics, medicine and the welfare of troops.

According to her, the transformation of the IDF into a more digital military is a fundamental change that affects everyone in the military.

“The army provides everything to the soldier from the moment they enlist. It’s like a country in itself and is responsible for everything until the soldier is released from service. And for that, we need to have the most advanced digital systems possible,” Caspi-Shabbat said.

An IDF soldier is seen on their computer. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

But, changing the IDF is not easy. Especially when it relied on IT systems built in the last millennium and that until five years ago relied on fax machines instead of encrypted chats and emails.

The Shahar unit, based in a nondescript and relatively small base in central Israel, is the main IT body in the IDF and is responsible for all innovations and developments in the world of digital and data.

As part of the Lotem Technology Division, it is the army’s largest software house and is responsible for increasing the ability of the military to streamline resources, reduce bureaucracy and improve the service of recruits and career officers.

“When you are carrying out a digital transformation, you need to understand the military in order to know what will work and what won’t,” Caspi-Shabbat said, adding that “before the idea of a digital transformation, the soldier was never really thought of-only career officers.”

Focusing on the individual soldier and their needs is important, she said, adding that “to come from within the military and make it better by providing a better experience to soldiers,” not only saves money but also helps cut all the red tape that the military is known for.

One application that the unit is working on is to help troops get better access to healthcare.

“The lack of doctors in the military and the need to provide immediate care puts a lot of pressure on medical doctors in the army,” Caspi-Shabbat said.

The new application will give troops the ability to find doctors, including specialists, and appointments close to where they are. The application asks the soldier basic intake questions including their symptoms and based on those the soldier is told to go where to go- either to the emergency room, nurse or have them book an appointment with a doctor at a clinic.

“A lot of people cancel appointments and with the new user-friendly application we have been able to find 600 more appointments without hiring even one more doctor,” she said.

Another aspect that the unit is responsible for is how cadets are recruited into the IDF. This summer the IDF announced that it would be changing the way it tests new recruits with a focus on the skills, abilities and needs of the military.

With more than 100,000 cadets drafting each cycle, the military has mountains and mountains of data to shift through in order to place the recruit in the role most suitable for them.

“We carried out a data science study and after the in-depth study, we found that there are other metrics that affect the success of the recruit. We looked at which recruits succeeded and in what as well as what they studied in high school as well as their hobbies,” she explained.

Since the summer the military moved away from placing recruits based on the scores the recruits receive on the Quality Index or Kaba figure used by the military to assist in the initial placement of recruits and instead began assigning recruits in roles according to how suitable they are.

And those changes that are geared towards the individual soldier increase the IDF’s effectiveness, Caspi-Shabbat said.

“We are always looking at the individual and their skills in order to have the best military in order to protect our country.”