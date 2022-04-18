Several nature destinations in Israel's North have experienced severe congestion on Monday as the Passover holiday continues.

In the Golan Heights, the Jordan Park is shut down to visiting hikers as the area is currently at maximum capacity, Ynet reported.

Prospective visitors were asked to avoid coming to the area.

In the Galilee region, the various beaches on the shores of Lake Kinneret also experienced severe congestion, Ynet reported, citing the Kinneret Cities Association.

Any prospective beachgoers planning a trip to the Sea of Galilee should check the parking lots for an indication of how crowded the area might be.

People enjoy and bath in the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) next to the city of Tiberias on June 23, 2015. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Passover holiday is a popular vacation time for many Israelis, with schools being off and many others taking time off from work.

Several parks around Israel scheduled Passover events for visitors, including Jordan Park, which opened a special audio-visual experience for hikers coming in the evening to learn about the animals, nature and the environment.