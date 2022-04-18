The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Passover: Nature destinations in Israel's North suffer congestion - report

The Passover holiday is a popular vacation time for many Israelis, with schools being off and many others taking time off from work.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 10:47
Lake Kinneret (photo credit: Tali Bar/Kinneret Association)
Lake Kinneret
(photo credit: Tali Bar/Kinneret Association)

Several nature destinations in Israel's North have experienced severe congestion on Monday as the Passover holiday continues.

In the Golan Heights, the Jordan Park is shut down to visiting hikers as the area is currently at maximum capacity, Ynet reported.

Prospective visitors were asked to avoid coming to the area.

In the Galilee region, the various beaches on the shores of Lake Kinneret also experienced severe congestion, Ynet reported, citing the Kinneret Cities Association.

Any prospective beachgoers planning a trip to the Sea of Galilee should check the parking lots for an indication of how crowded the area might be.

People enjoy and bath in the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) next to the city of Tiberias on June 23, 2015. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)People enjoy and bath in the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) next to the city of Tiberias on June 23, 2015. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Passover holiday is a popular vacation time for many Israelis, with schools being off and many others taking time off from work.

Several parks around Israel scheduled Passover events for visitors, including Jordan Park, which opened a special audio-visual experience for hikers coming in the evening to learn about the animals, nature and the environment.



Tags Golan Heights Kinneret Passover vacation hiking
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by