Public Health Services head accosted by anti-vaxxers

The head of Israeli Public Health Services was bombarded Monday morning by anti-vax protesters outside her home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 11:22

Updated: APRIL 18, 2022 11:52
Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price, head of the Israeli Public Health Services, was met with verbal abuse on Monday morning when she left her home to walk her dog. 

A small group of protesters were stationed outside her house, apparently waiting for her to emerge so that they could air their grievances.  They yelled curses and threats, calling Elrai-Price an "agent of chaos" who cares more about dogs than Israeli children "dying" and being forced to wear masks in school. 

The Ministry of Health condemned the actions of the protesters, stating that they are taking the incident very seriously. 

Dr. Meir Price, Elrai-Price's husband, tweeted in response to the protesters saying, "To the four cowards with the megaphone who ambushed and attacked a woman walking a dog this morning, you are miserable scum."



