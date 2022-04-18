The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Heatwave strikes Israel for Passover holiday week

As always, it is important to remember to stay hydrated as temperatures heat up, but it could also be the perfect time to take a trip to the beach.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 13:17
Israelis are seen visiting the beach in Tel Aviv amid a heatwave on the Passover holiday, on April 18, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Spring has come to Israel hot and strong in 2022 with a heatwave striking much of the country.

Temperatures on Monday hit 32 degrees Celcius in Jerusalem, typically one of the cooler cities in the country, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS).

These temperatures were much the same in Tel Aviv. Haifa saw temperatures of around 30 degrees and Israel's southernmost city Eilat at around 33 while in Beersheba they swelled up to 36.

The weather is characterized by the IMS as being "extremely hot and dry," so staying hydrated is very important. 

High winds are also expected, set to be prevalent nationwide throughout the morning and even raised the chance of local sandstorms brewing up in the South.

Temperatures are set to cool later in the day, especially along the coast, and temperatures at night should be much cooler.

Luckily, temperatures are set to significantly drop to become seasonable and comfortable come Tuesday and get even cooler on Wednesday, even with the chance for some light rain.

Things will heat up a bit more on Thursday though, and forecasts for Friday and Saturday seem set to bring Israel a warm weekend and a warm rest of the Passover holiday.

As always, it is important to take measures to protect oneself from the heat, but it could also be the perfect time to take a trip to the beach.



