The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lahav 433 investigator arrested for passing information to criminals

Known as the "Israeli FBI," Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption. The extent of the damage caused by the leaked information is unclear.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 13:26

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 14:22
THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

An investigator from the Israel Police's Lahav 433 was arrested on suspicion of providing inside information to crime syndicates, the Justice Ministry's Police Investigations Department (PID) said on Tuesday.

Known as the "Israeli FBI," Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption. 

The officer, a Sergeant, is suspected of passing on information without the authority to do so and passing information to criminal elements. The covert investigation that preceded the arrest was conducted based on information provided by the Israel Police and was coordinated with it, the PID said.

According to the police, an officer noticed suspicious activity in the police's internal computer systems and reported it to his superiors. The police itself investigated the report and then and passed its findings to the PID. The officer had been serving in the police for merely four months and is from Israel's North, the police added.

The northern town in question was reported by KAN as being the Druze town Daliat al-Carmel. KAN also reported that the officer had previously served in the IDF's signal intelligence-collecting Unit 8200 and that his actions had only become known to the police a few days before his arrest. 

An Israel Police detective arrests a man in Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An Israel Police detective arrests a man in Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One of the crime syndicates that the officer is suspected of passing information to is the Abu Latif family, based in the northern town of Rameh, KAN added. Abu Latif was designated by the police as one of three leading crime families in the Arab sector, in addition to the Jarushi and Hariri families.

The suspect claimed that he had accessed the internal systems because he was trying to take the initiative on an investigation he was working on, had not passed on information and was willing to undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence, Haaretz reported.

The officer was brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning. According to Channel 13 News, his custody was extended for an additional five days.

The court cast a gag order on the officer's identity and on any image of him.



Tags Israel Police Israeli Arabs crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by