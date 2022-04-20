Lahav 433 investigator arrested for passing information to criminals

An investigator from the Israel Police's Lahav 433 was arrested on suspicion of providing inside information to crime syndicates, the Justice Ministry's Police Investigations Department (PID) said on Tuesday.

Known as the "Israeli FBI," Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption.

The officer, a Sergeant, is suspected of passing on information without the authority to do so and passing information to criminal elements. The covert investigation that preceded the arrest was conducted based on information provided by the Israel Police and was coordinated with it, the PID said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to the police, an officer noticed suspicious activity in the police's internal computer systems and reported it to his superiors. The police itself investigated the report and then and passed its findings to the PID. The officer had been serving in the police for merely four months and is from Israel's North, the police added.

The northern town in question was reported by KAN as being the Druze town Daliat al-Carmel. KAN also reported that the officer had previously served in the IDF's signal intelligence-collecting Unit 8200 and that his actions had only become known to the police a few days before his arrest.

An Israel Police detective arrests a man in Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One of the crime syndicates that the officer is suspected of passing information to is the Abu Latif family, based in the northern town of Rameh, KAN added. Abu Latif was designated by the police as one of three leading crime families in the Arab sector, in addition to the Jarushi and Hariri families.

The suspect claimed that he had accessed the internal systems because he was trying to take the initiative on an investigation he was working on, had not passed on information and was willing to undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence, Haaretz reported.

The officer was brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning. According to Channel 13 News, his custody was extended for an additional five days.

The court cast a gag order on the officer's identity and on any image of him.