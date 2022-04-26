The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Spoon that saved a Jew’s life in Mauthausen camp is now displayed in Yad Vashem

Just before visitors enter the Holocaust History Museum to learn of the fate of the Jews of Europe and North Africa, they will encounter two items from the period of the Shoah.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 16:51
A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp, and a spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski, displayed at Yad Vashem Visitor Center. (photo credit: YAD VASHEM)
A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp, and a spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski, displayed at Yad Vashem Visitor Center.
(photo credit: YAD VASHEM)

Yad Vashem has displayed artifacts from the Holocaust connected to this year's central theme for Holocaust 'Martyrs and Heroes' Remembrance Day. On Tuesday, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, unveiled a new display dedicated to the central theme for this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In keeping with the policy of the "Final Solution," during World War II the Germans and their collaborators uprooted millions of Jews from their homes and deported them to their deaths. This meticulously organized operation was an event of historic significance, obliterating Jewish communities throughout German-occupied territory that had existed for centuries. Vast numbers of Jews were sent straight to the extermination sites, while many others were first taken to ghettos and transit camps.

Thus, the cattle – or railway – car, the principal mode of Nazi deportation, became one of the most iconic symbols of the Holocaust. 

To connect visitors to the Mount of Remembrance to this theme, Yad Vashem has chosen to display two items from its unparalleled Artifacts Collection at the entrance to Yad Vashem, in its Visitor Center.

Just before visitors enter the Holocaust History Museum to learn of the fate of the Jews of Europe and North Africa, they will encounter two items from the period of the Shoah. These two items serve as everlasting witnesses to the suffering of millions of Jews, and tell the unique stories of their owners. 

A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp, and a spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski, displayed at Yad Vashem Visitor Center. (credit: YAD VASHEM) A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp, and a spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski, displayed at Yad Vashem Visitor Center. (credit: YAD VASHEM)

A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp. Throughout 1942, Aktions (brutal roundups) were carried out in the Tarnopol ghetto in Ukraine, resulting in the deportation of many of the city's Jews to the Bełżec extermination camp. Anna Lichter and her 18-year-old daughter Debora were caught during an Aktion that took place in late 1942, and were forced into cattle cars bound for Bełżec. 

Several youngsters in the overcrowded wagon managed to open the barred window, and started jumping out of the moving train. Anna and Debora decided that they would also try to escape. They jumped from the train but were spotted by guards, who shot at them, fatally wounding Anna.  After waiting for the train to pass, Debora went to Anna and removed her scarf, which she safeguarded as a last cherished memento of her beloved mother.

A spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski. Artek was shot at by SS guards when he jumped from the train transporting him to the Mauthausen camp. 

Artek Poznanski was twelve years old when World War II broke out and he was confined with his family in the ghetto in Piotrków Trybunalski, Poland. He lived in the ghetto for several years, until he was deported to Buchenwald, and from there to the Schlieben labor camp, where he was put to work in an arms factory.

While at Schlieben, Artek managed to procure an object that was highly valued in the camps – a spoon. He guarded it closely when he was transferred to Flossenbürg, and on the train journey to Mauthausen. While still in transit, Artek decided to attempt an escape and jumped from the train. He was shot by guards, but the bullet hit the spoon in his pocket, piercing the metal and thus saving Artek's life. Wounded, Artek succeeded in crawling to a nearby village, and hid in Czech territory until the war's end.

After Artek's death, his children found the spoon together with a letter asking that it be donated to Yad Vashem. 

"Artifacts from the Holocaust are not just objects, but rather they are symbols and sometimes all that remain of their owners," says Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan. "It is Yad Vashem's duty not only to display these items, but also to tell their stories: The victims, who rarely had an opportunity to provide testimonies of their suffering, and the survivors, who one day will no longer be with us, leave behind their last will that they not be forgotten to the passage of time. We owe it to them as well as to future generations never to forget."



Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem holocaust memorial day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by