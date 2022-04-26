Yad Vashem has displayed artifacts from the Holocaust connected to this year's central theme for Holocaust 'Martyrs and Heroes' Remembrance Day. On Tuesday, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, unveiled a new display dedicated to the central theme for this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In keeping with the policy of the "Final Solution," during World War II the Germans and their collaborators uprooted millions of Jews from their homes and deported them to their deaths. This meticulously organized operation was an event of historic significance, obliterating Jewish communities throughout German-occupied territory that had existed for centuries. Vast numbers of Jews were sent straight to the extermination sites, while many others were first taken to ghettos and transit camps.

Thus, the cattle – or railway – car, the principal mode of Nazi deportation, became one of the most iconic symbols of the Holocaust.

To connect visitors to the Mount of Remembrance to this theme, Yad Vashem has chosen to display two items from its unparalleled Artifacts Collection at the entrance to Yad Vashem, in its Visitor Center.

Just before visitors enter the Holocaust History Museum to learn of the fate of the Jews of Europe and North Africa, they will encounter two items from the period of the Shoah. These two items serve as everlasting witnesses to the suffering of millions of Jews, and tell the unique stories of their owners.

A scarf worn by Anna Lichter when she jumped from the deportation train bound for the Bełżec extermination camp. Throughout 1942, Aktions (brutal roundups) were carried out in the Tarnopol ghetto in Ukraine, resulting in the deportation of many of the city's Jews to the Bełżec extermination camp. Anna Lichter and her 18-year-old daughter Debora were caught during an Aktion that took place in late 1942, and were forced into cattle cars bound for Bełżec.

Several youngsters in the overcrowded wagon managed to open the barred window, and started jumping out of the moving train. Anna and Debora decided that they would also try to escape. They jumped from the train but were spotted by guards, who shot at them, fatally wounding Anna. After waiting for the train to pass, Debora went to Anna and removed her scarf, which she safeguarded as a last cherished memento of her beloved mother.

A spoon that belonged to Artek Poznanski. Artek was shot at by SS guards when he jumped from the train transporting him to the Mauthausen camp.

Artek Poznanski was twelve years old when World War II broke out and he was confined with his family in the ghetto in Piotrków Trybunalski, Poland. He lived in the ghetto for several years, until he was deported to Buchenwald, and from there to the Schlieben labor camp, where he was put to work in an arms factory.

While at Schlieben, Artek managed to procure an object that was highly valued in the camps – a spoon. He guarded it closely when he was transferred to Flossenbürg, and on the train journey to Mauthausen. While still in transit, Artek decided to attempt an escape and jumped from the train. He was shot by guards, but the bullet hit the spoon in his pocket, piercing the metal and thus saving Artek's life. Wounded, Artek succeeded in crawling to a nearby village, and hid in Czech territory until the war's end.

After Artek's death, his children found the spoon together with a letter asking that it be donated to Yad Vashem.

"Artifacts from the Holocaust are not just objects, but rather they are symbols and sometimes all that remain of their owners," says Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan. "It is Yad Vashem's duty not only to display these items, but also to tell their stories: The victims, who rarely had an opportunity to provide testimonies of their suffering, and the survivors, who one day will no longer be with us, leave behind their last will that they not be forgotten to the passage of time. We owe it to them as well as to future generations never to forget."