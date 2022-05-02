The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Air Force flyover for Israel's 74th Independence Day

The flyover will take place during Independence Day and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country, from Dan to Eilat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 03:13
Israel Air Force Aerobatics Team exercises in the sky, May 1, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Air Force Aerobatics Team exercises in the sky, May 1, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The IDF is completing its preparations for the 74th Independence Day, as well as final training runs for the yearly flotilla and flyover, which will fly across all of Israel.

"The flyover will take place during Independence Day between 10:30-13:30 and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country, from Dan to Eilat," an IDF spokesperson said.

At 08:45, a special flyover will pass above the President's residence, to honor 120 outstanding soldiers who will be attending a ceremony in their honor.

Various aircraft will take part in the flyover, fighter jets, fighter helicopters, assault helicopters, refueling and transport aircraft and Heron TP remotely manned aircraft (UAVs) will all make an appearance, as well as Israeli police helicopters as an expression of cooperation between the two security branches.

The Air Force's aerobatic team will perform aerial performances with "Efroni" planes between the hours of 09:00-15:00, these performances will pass  Jerusalem, Ezer Weizmann AF base in Ramat David, Tiberias, Haifa beaches, the shores of Tel Aviv, Tel Nof AF base, the shores of Ashdod and the Air Force Museum at Hatzerim base.

Some IDF bases will open to the general public after two years of staying closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Hatamar Shomron base, Eilat Naval base, Ezer Weizmann Airforce base in Ramat David, Tel Nof Airforce base and the Air Force Museum in the Hatzerim.

In the south, a special flotilla will be held in the Red Sea, in which the Navy's "Red Sea" division vessels, as well as the naval police vessels, will sail along the shores of the city of Eilat.



