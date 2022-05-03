Israel remembers its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism

Israel stood in silence for one minute on Tuesday night remembering the servicemembers who died protecting the state and the victims of terror ahead of the country’s 74th Independence Day.

In total, 24,068 IDF soldiers, police officers, prison wardens, Shin Bet security service and Mossad agents have been killed since 1860 defending the pre-state Yishuv and Israel. That number also includes members of the pre-state militias and the Jewish Brigade, who served in the British army during World War II.

According to the National Insurance Institute, some 3,199 civilians were killed in hostilities since the establishment of the State.

In the past year, 56 IDF soldiers and security personnel died serving the State, and 84 IDF veterans who were injured during attacks died from their injuries. Since the end of March, 15 Israelis were killed in terror attacks.

The main Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem in the presence of President Isaac Herzog and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

PARATROOPERS SALUTE after placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers, during preparations for Remembrance Day ceremonies on the Mount of Olives. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

“The siren that sliced through our lives a few minutes ago is the purest moment in the Israeli calendar. A moment that plucks the cords of our souls. A moment of mighty, bitter grief,” said President Herzog. “A moment that speaks to the essence of this week, the essence of the State of Israel itself: from the deepest grief to the miracle of independence and rebirth”

Paying respects to the fallen that came from “all communities and sectors”, Herzog said that the country is “partners in pride and in pain.”

“They served together, and their unity was an obvious fact. They were buried in the soil of this good land in the binding uniformity of its cemeteries, and their unity is an obvious fact. We remember them. Their faces, their voices, their rolling laughter. The shells. The mines. The bullets that took their lives,” he continued.

Embracing the bereaved families, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the pain felt by them is “unbearable, and the grief is oppressive…it is present and does not rest for a moment. It cruelly comes on Shabbat, holidays and birthdays.”

And while those who have fallen will not return, “thanks to them many have returned. Thanks to them, the lives of tens of thousands of citizens have been saved and a large part of the security and achievements of the state is due to them,” Kohavi said.

“Go, take your destiny into your own hands, Abraham was commanded, and he moved his life to the Promised Land,” Kohavi said. “The Promised Land has become a developed and high-achieving country, but remains surrounded by threats and challenges,” he continued, adding that such a reality needs its citizens to defend it.

He warned that like in the past, Israel continues to face threats from a number of enemies and therefore continues to carry out deterrent and aggressive operations that go beyond the country’s borders “to strike the enemy in the air, at sea and on land. All over the Middle East.”

“The way wars are raging in the world and in the region, reminds us all of the need for a strong defensive force and the duty to prepare for everything. IDF soldiers and their commanders stand guard, fight, and say ‘Here I am’, and I am very, very proud to command them.”

The IDF, he says, “enables all of us, as a nation, to exercise our right and duty to build a prosperous, worthy and society that is full of life.”

Speaking earlier at a commemoration event at the Yad LaBanim memorial for fallen soldiers in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recalled his time as a soldier in Lebanon and the brothers-in-arms who fell there.

Naming several soldiers who died there, Bennett said that “we knew exactly who we were fighting for.”

“We were a small group of soldiers and officers. Everyone pretty much knew everyone. We knew which unit performed which operation,” he said. “I, too, as a company commander in Maglan, was part of the same group of soldiers.”

“There, in the outposts in southern Lebanon, I fell in love with our wonderful people. We all, in our hearts, fell in love. It was impossible not to. We were together,” he said. “Many of our friends stayed there. Young people, 19 or 20-year-olds, did not return. They will remain our brothers forever.”

Referring to the internal disagreements and their increasingly threatening nature, Bennett said that “I can not speak on their behalf, but I believe if they could, they would have asked us: Keep living together. Do not let disagreements tear you apart from within.”

“If we allow anger and hatred to grip us, then our enemies will take advantage of it to harm us,” he warned.

“On this day we all embrace the families who have lost the most precious of all. Out of the sanctity of this day, out of longing for those who are not with us, we swear to preserve this home, which was their home, the home they sacrificed their lives for,” he said.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, whose brother was killed in the IDF 32 years ago, said in his speech that as the years go by, even though the memories fade, the longing only increases.

"For you my brothers and sisters to the bereaved family, a family I reluctantly joined 32 years ago, there is no need for a special day to remember," Levy said.

"Every day brings with it memories of our loved ones. When we eat a piece of cheesecake he loved, when we pass by the school she attended when we see in the street a back of a person who reminds us of our loved ones. Suddenly it hits us. A vague picture from other, happier, days. A Strong longing. A sense of a missed opportunity. A stab in the heart. A sigh. A tear."

Remembrance Day began at 8 PM on Tuesday with a one-minute-long memorial siren sounding across the country. Immediately after the siren, memorial ceremonies took place across the country.

On Wednesday, May 4th a two-minute-long siren will sound at 11:00 AM followed by official state memorial services at 52 military cemeteries across the country and at memorial sites.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report