As the hunt for the perpetrators of the terror attack in Elad last night continues, the Israel Police announced Friday that the two main suspects in the attack, who fled the scene, are 19-year-old Assad Yosef Assad Al-Rafa'i and 20-year-old Tzabhi Imad Tzabhi Abu Shakir, both residents of Jenin.

The attack took place in two areas simultaneously; at the first scene in Ibn Gbirol, the victim, a security guard, tried to get into his vehicle and was attacked by a terrorist armed with an ax. At the scene is the phone of one of the terrorists next to the security guard's gun with a full magazine, a sign that he did not open fire.

Tzabhi Imad Tzabhi Abu Shakir (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Afterwards, the terrorists arrived at a children's playground near a beit midrash and murdered one of the residents with an ax. An armed man who was at the scene shot at them once but was killed by the terrorists with an ax.

Following the attack, Internal Security Minister Omer Bar Lev arrived at the scene and held a situation assessment with the police chiefs on the ground. Bar Lev said: "We paid a very heavy price tonight in a difficult incident. The police, the GSS and the IDF are now pursuing the terrorists who carried out the attack, and will lay their hands on them, alive or dead. If we find out who sent the terrorists "To carry out the attack, we will also take it into account. We are in a difficult fight against unbridled Palestinian terrorism, and we will strike it with all our might in villages, cities and refugee camps.