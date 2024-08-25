IDF launches pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah after identifying terrorist activity

The IDF identified Hezbollah preparing to fire missiles at Israel and, in response, began striking terror targets and launch sites in Lebanon, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Sunday morning.

According to Ynet, citing reports from Lebanon, 40 targets were struck by the Israeli air force. Ynet also stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the preventative action against Hezbollah in the Kiryah on Saturday night.

This incident comes after the IDF said it was on high alert following assessments predicting potential responses from Hezbollah in the coming days. Sunday marks Ziyara Shabaniya, or Arbaeen, commemorating the fortieth day of Ashura. On this day, Shiites raise the red flag symbolizing revenge, and there is concern that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah might seek to echo this Muslim symbol by launching an attack.

The IDF is aware of gatherings in several locations in Lebanon and fears that these large assemblies may be preparations for attacks against Israel. The Israeli assessment is that Hezbollah may strike if Hamas communicates a negative response to mediation proposals, signaling that negotiations are likely heading toward collapse rather than a breakthrough. Smoke and fire rise from a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon, outside Kibbutz Shamir, northern Israel, August 15, 2024 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Additionally, Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami commented on the possible retaliation against Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, stating, "You will hear news soon," according to a report by Barak Ravid from Walla.

Readying for an attack

Following the IDF's pre-emptive strike Sunday morning, Daniel Hagari said that the IDF identified Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.

"‌‏In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians."

"Hezbollah will soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and UAVs, towards Israeli territory.‌‏ From right next to the homes of Lebanese civilians in the South of Lebanon, we can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel while endangering the Lebanese civilians."

‌‏He added that the Home Front Guidelines would be updated shortly.

He reiterated that Israel would not tolerate Hezbollah’s attacks on our civilians.