Hamas, Palestinian media praise terror attack in Elad

Amidst the grief that many Israelis feel for the recent terror attack in Elad, antisemites on social media, as well as heads of terrorist organizations praised the Palestinians who carried out the attack.

Palestinian media outlet Gaza Now News tweeted shortly after the attack, while also posting a graphic photo of blood spilled by one of the victims.

Meet @GazaNownews. We're going to enjoy free speech twitter a lot. pic.twitter.com/5OcdExpIMt — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 6, 2022

"The unclean blood of settlers today on the anniversary of the occupation of Palestine. Picture of the year 2022." The account has since been removed.

Other Palestinian social media posts showed cartoons referencing the attack by including axes in the imagery.

Palestinian social media erupts with celebratory cartoons joyously reporting the terror attack in which 3 Israelis were murdered with an axe in Elad, Israel.The level of incitement is absolutely stomach turning pic.twitter.com/s6AMebUrEX — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) May 6, 2022

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou praised the attack, saying that it was “a heroic and qualitative operation that constitutes a severe blow to the occupation and its security system, in the context of responding to the crimes of the occupation and the settlers’ incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He said that Israel is “paying the price for its crimes and its racist policy against our people, and our people will not tire or get bored until the occupation is swept away. Our people will continue their struggle and defense of al-Aqsa Mosque by all means and tools, and its strikes will reach the Zionists and the herds of settlers wherever they go and settle down.”