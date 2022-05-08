The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli ‘did a lot’ to avoid Russian propaganda on Victory Day – Ukraine ambassador

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk denied reports in Hebrew media that he asked Israel to move the celebrations a day earlier.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 8, 2022 13:27
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel has made a proper effort to honor veterans of World War II this week while avoiding turning the celebrations into a Russian wartime propaganda event, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk said on Sunday.

Victory Day is a major holiday in Russia, with parades around the country celebrating the end of World War II, which Russian President Vladimir Putin uses to promote his own agenda. In 2017, the Knesset passed a law to have the day celebrated in Israel each year.

“I told [Israeli] ministers that we have to be careful because it might create additional tensions in society,” Kornichuk said.

Israel celebrates Victory Day on May 9, the day Russia and most post-Soviet countries celebrate the end of World War II, as opposed to VE Day or Victory in Europe Day on May 8, which is when Western Europe and the US mark the occasion.

The ambassador denied reports in Hebrew media that he asked Israel to move the celebrations a day earlier because he realized it would not be possible to change the law in time. Ukraine celebrated both days in the past, but went with VE Day this year, following the Russian invasion.

A view shows a graves of a civilian killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3, 2022. A grave board reads: ''Kolesnikov Anatoly Ivanovich''. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) A view shows a graves of a civilian killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3, 2022. A grave board reads: ''Kolesnikov Anatoly Ivanovich''. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Kornichuk said the Israeli government “did a lot” to avoid Russian propaganda at the event, which is “satisfactory for all parties.”

“They will be celebrating without any presence of foreign diplomats, which is good,” he stated. “There will be a commemoration at the Knesset a day after, in accordance with the law. They are following the legislation strictly.”

“No money is going to municipalities to hold events, to avoid possible local conflict,” Kornichuk added.

The ambassador added that he still thinks the celebrations are important.

“We have to admire the veterans’ fight against the Nazis in World War II; that’s for sure,” he said.

The Russian Embassy in Israel declined to comment on the matter. Last month, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not be inviting any foreign leaders to attend the festivities.

Kornichuk also pushed back against a report that Israel played a key role in establishing a humanitarian corridor out of Azovstal in Mariupol, and that Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin offered further assistance in negotiating humanitarian terms between Ukraine and Russia.

“Our understanding is that [the humanitarian corridor] worked out because of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,” the ambassador said. “With all due respect, we value very much the advice provided by minister Elkin, but if we are talking about this evacuation matter, the credit is for the UN.”

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week, he asked for help evacuating wounded soldiers, Kornichuk said.

The statements from Jerusalem and Moscow about a subsequent conversation between Bennett and Putin referred to evacuating civilians with the help of the UN and Red Cross.

“We learned from Russian news that the Russian president says we just have to give up and surrender” to get the wounded soldiers out, Kornichuk said.



Tags ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by