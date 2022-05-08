After the violent events at the Western Wall last week, where groups of ultra-Orthodox young women that were brought on buses by the World Zionist Organization protested in front of Women of the Wall. The events were violent; both sides claimed the other side incited the violence.

Around 150 members of the Women of the Wall movement who carried out a morning prayer service at the Western Wall on Monday morning last week to mark "Rosh Hodesh Iyar" and Israeli Independence Day were met with resistance from both Israel Police and a large group of Orthodox women.

Women of the Wall approached Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the WZO and acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency, but claim that he wouldn't apologize.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Adding to the tensions at the Western Wall was an ongoing internal disagreement in the World Zionist Organization. Buses carrying hundreds of young Orthodox women arrived at the Western Wall on Monday morning, for an event said to have been organized by two ultra-Orthodox WZO departments - World Shas and Eretz Hakodesh (the Holy Land) - to mark Independence Day.

However, it also supposedly serves the purpose of acting as a counter-event to a prayer service that occurred last Sunday evening, which was organized by a third WZO department head, Dr. Yizhar Hess, former director of the Israeli Conservative movement.

Jews pray as they protest members of the Women of the Wall movement bringing in Torah scrolls to their hold Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, March 4, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In a press release, Women of the Wall said "the events were held under the auspices of the World Zionist Organization and with the approval of the acting chairman of the Jewish Agency. WoW met with Hagoel and demanded an apology from the World Zionist Organization.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Hagoel refused to take responsibility for the violent incident that took place at the Western Wall against the WoW."

According to the release, WoW claim that "the issue will be investigated," and that Hagoel "refused to delineate the investigation in time and to our surprise even asked for 'evidence of violence' directed at us as if the photos, complaints filed with the police and the detention of one of the violent girls during the incident were not enough. We await the results of the inspection and hope that whoever serves as both the Chairman of the WZO and of the Agency, will take responsibility for the incident and prevent the occurrence of similar future events."

Hagoel is a member of World Likud and serves as chairman of the WZO as a representative of his party in the World Zionist Congress. Therefore, many of Hagoel's constituents are against the Western Wall deal or have difficulty with the progressive streams of Judaism.

Hagoel sent a letter to the Jewish Agency for Israel's Board of Govenors on Sunday evening relating to the incident.

"Several of you have inquired as to the events that took place last Monday at the Kotel on Rosh Hodosh," Hagoel wrote, "We want to be sure to share our sentiments directly with you.We strongly condemn the behavior displayed in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct is against the foundational values of The Jewish Agency and runs completely against every aspect of our ethos and ethics."

"We understand that the World Zionist Organization (WZO) has launched an inquiry into the incident and we eagerly await its findings," Hagoel added, "we are proud of our record for promoting pluralism in Israeli society and mutual respect among the multiple streams of Judaism."

"Needless to say, a strong response is essential to these highly disturbing events. We anticipate receiving the results of the WZO inquiry shortly and will have a better idea of what happened, why, and how it can be prevented moving forward," he concluded.

The letter was signed by Hagoel, as acting of the Jewish Agency, Chairman of the Board Michael Siegel and Director-General Amira Aharonovitz.