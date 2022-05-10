The Safety Administration is not learning any lessons from non-fatal workplace accidents amid other monitoring issues, according to the State Comptroller report that was published on Tuesday regarding workplace safety.

The report found that there is a general failure of monitoring safety issues in workplaces, especially building sites where 64 people died in accidents in 2020 and 2021.

As well as not filling all the positions it was instructed to, the review found that the Safety Administration was not following up on safety deficiencies reported to it by employers if it did not deem the deficiencies serious enough for an order to fix them, while the number of orders issued rose by six times in 2020 compared to 2017.

The report also found that while the administration keeps track of fatal accidents and posts reports on them annually, it doesn't store any information regarding non-fatal accidents or near-accidents and doesn't learn any lessons from them.

As well as not drawing conclusions from accidents, the review found that the administration was not properly investigating safety infractions and that as of October, the administration did not have a dedicated unit for investigations.

The final monitoring problem was that only a small fraction of contractors who should have been suspended for safety infractions were actually suspended.