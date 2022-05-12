The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ecuador opens innovation office in Jerusalem

Israel and Ecuador have had formal diplomatic ties since 1949, but Lasso's arrival here on Monday marks the first time that the country's president has visited Israel. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 13:25
Educator announces opening of official innovation office in Jerusalem, May 12, 2022. L to R: Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Israel's Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, May 12, 2022. (photo credit: ELAD ZEGMAN/ANAVA GPO )
Educator announces opening of official innovation office in Jerusalem, May 12, 2022. L to R: Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Israel's Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, May 12, 2022.
(photo credit: ELAD ZEGMAN/ANAVA GPO )

In a move to strengthen ties with the Jewish state, Ecuador opened an innovation office in Jerusalem on Thursday during a visit to Israel by the Latin American country's President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín.

"A turning point for the country's entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem!," Holguín tweeted Thursday after a symbolic ribbon ceremony at Hebrew University in Jerusalem to mark the event. 

Ecuador's new technology and innovation office itself will be housed in the trade office Columbia opened in Jerusalem last year. 

Israel and Ecuador have had formal diplomatic ties since 1949, but Lasso's arrival here on Monday marks the first time that the country's president has visited Israel. 

"We are opening a new page in our relationship with Ecuador," Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General Jonathan Peled told The Jerusalem Post.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso at the Western Wall, May 10,2022. (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso at the Western Wall, May 10,2022. (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Peled who heads the ministry's Latin American desk said that Lasso, who was elected into office last year, has sought to improve ties with Israel as part of his desire to strengthen his relationship with the United States and the West.

"For 15 years Ecuador was aligned with the Bolivar movement in Latin America, which identified itself with Venezuela, with Bolivia, with Cuba. Now for the first time in a decade and a half, they have shifted their foreign policy," he said. 

Lasso, center-right politician and a former banker, "is shifting toward the West, the United States and toward Israel," Peled explained.

"Ecuador is a small but important country" that neighbors other Israeli Latin Americana allies, Columbia and Peru, in the western part of southern America, Peled said. 

Now "that they have decided to shift from an anti-Israeli policy to a more forthcoming policy we are of course very interested on the political level and we see a great opportunity on the commercial and economic level," he added. 

"Opening an innovation office is another way to increase cooperation," Peled said.

During Lasso's visit, which ends Friday, the two countries signed cooperation agreements in science and trade, Peled said. Ecuador is particularly interested in Israeli technology with regard to the homeland and cyber security, he added. 

Ecuador in turn is one of the leading countries in the export of bananas, pineapples, cocoa and coffee, he added.

The high-level visit took place alongside one by a 100-member business delegation.



Tags Hebrew University jews in ecuador latin america security innovation cyber security Homeland Security Ecuador
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by