Sylvan Adams in conversation with Tamar Uriel-Be’eri, editor of jpost.com

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW

Sunday, May 15, 17:00 Israel time

Sylvan Adams, Canadian-born real estate developer and philanthropist, tells Tamar Uriel-Be’eri, editor of jpost.com, how his support for the Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University will nurture the Olympic medal hopes of Israeli Olympic hopefuls and enable TAU students and the general population to enjoy a state-of-the-art sports facility.

Adams also discusses how Israel has become the ‘startup sporting nation,’ using the cutting-edge

scientific research being conducted at the Sylvan Adams Sports Institute at TAU that is bringing Israeli innovation and technology to the world of sports, in conjunction with the school’s Faculty of Medicine. These advances, he hopes, will help produce Olympic medal winners for the State of Israel.

No interview with Sylvan Adams is complete without listening to his exciting plans to bring premier sporting events to Israel. Adams tells Tamar about his plan to bring the 2030 World Cup to Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the first-ever Middle Eastern Regional Ironman Championship, which will be held in Tiberias in November.

Since making aliyah six years ago, Sylvan Adams, Israel’s ‘self-appointed ambassador-at-large,’ has devoted his life to promoting his adopted homeland through sports and culture. He arranged Israel’s hosting of the ‘Grande Partenza’-the first three stages of the three-week Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in 2018, brought Madonna to Tel Aviv for a cameo performance at the Eurovision song contest in 2019, and owns the Israel Premier Tech professional cycling team, the first professional team from Israel in any sport to compete in its sport’s highest league, the 18 team WorldTour.