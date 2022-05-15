The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Sylvan Adams in conversation with Tamar Uriel-Be’eri, editor of jpost.com

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
MAY 15, 2022 08:10
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Inauguration of the Sylvan Adams Sports Center (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Inauguration of the Sylvan Adams Sports Center
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW

Sunday, May 15, 17:00 Israel time

Sylvan Adams, Canadian-born real estate developer and philanthropist, tells Tamar Uriel-Be’eri, editor of jpost.com, how his support for the Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University will nurture the Olympic medal hopes of Israeli Olympic hopefuls and enable TAU students and the general population to enjoy a state-of-the-art sports facility.

Adams also discusses how Israel has become the ‘startup sporting nation,’ using the cutting-edge

scientific research being conducted at the Sylvan Adams Sports Institute at TAU that is bringing Israeli innovation and technology to the world of sports, in conjunction with the school’s Faculty of Medicine. These advances, he hopes, will help produce Olympic medal winners for the State of Israel.

No interview with Sylvan Adams is complete without listening to his exciting plans to bring premier sporting events to Israel. Adams tells Tamar about his plan to bring the 2030 World Cup to Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the first-ever Middle Eastern Regional Ironman Championship, which will be held in Tiberias in November.

Since making aliyah six years ago, Sylvan Adams, Israel’s ‘self-appointed ambassador-at-large,’ has devoted his life to promoting his adopted homeland through sports and culture. He arranged Israel’s hosting of the ‘Grande Partenza’-the first three stages of the three-week Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in 2018, brought Madonna to Tel Aviv for a cameo performance at the Eurovision song contest in 2019, and owns the Israel Premier Tech professional cycling team, the first professional team from Israel in any sport to compete in its sport’s highest league, the 18 team WorldTour.  



Tags tel aviv university sports university Sylvan Adams
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by