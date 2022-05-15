The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman calls for Nation-State law to be changed for Druze community

Druze activists and leaders welcomed the call to change the Nation-State Law.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 15, 2022 11:50
Druze-Israelis protest the Nation-State Law (photo credit: REUTERS)
Druze-Israelis protest the Nation-State Law
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman called for fellow lawmakers to support a change to the Nation-State Law and to establish Israel's Declaration of Independence as a Basic Law after the name of the Druze IDF soldier who fell in a covert operation in Gaza in 2018 was released on Sunday.

"There is a clear contradiction between the Nation-State Law in its current version and all the words of praise for the hero of Israel, the late Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Kheir al-Din, and many other good people who fell while serving the state," said Liberman on Sunday.

"This is an opportunity to amend the Nation-State Law and establish the Declaration of Independence as a Basic Law," added the finance minister. "I call on both the opposition and the coalition to recalculate the path and instead of settling for words like 'brothers in arms' to Druze society, to do what is necessary."

Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Kheir al-Din, from the Druze town of Hurfeish in the North, was killed on November 11th, 2018, by friendly fire during a firefight with Hamas gunmen while carrying out a lengthy special operation in the Gaza Strip.

The Basic Law: Israel - The nation state of the Jewish people was approved by the Knesset in July, 2018. It stipulates that "The state of Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, in which it fulfills its natural, religious, and historic right to self-determination" and "The fulfillment of the right of national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people."

Druze protesters with their flags in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)Druze protesters with their flags in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The law faced controversy when it was passed, as it does not guarantee the equality of all Israeli citizens, especially minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Druze and Circassians. The High Court upheld the Nation-State Law last year, saying it was not within its purview to order the law be canceled or be involved in its content. The lone dissenting judge said that some parts of the law challenge Israel's democratic nature, as it ignores Arab and Druze citizens and harms the principle of equality.

Yaya Fink, director-general of the Darkenu movement, welcomed the call by Liberman on Sunday, saying "We do not need a blood covenant but a covenant of living in equality. The Druze and Arab citizens of Israel are all good enough to take care of us in the hospitals and fight alongside us in the security forces, and they should be good enough for amending the Nation-State Law, because equality is a fundamental value in democracy."

Dr. Amir Khnifess, head of the Institute for Druze Studies, repeated the call for the Nation-State Law to be changed and for the Declaration of Independence to be established as a Basic Law.

"It is time to right the terrible injustice that the Nation-State Law causes the Druze, who daily risk their lives for the defense of the homeland," said Khnifess. "It is time to realize that hundreds of members of the community have given their lives for the state and thousands such as Kheir al-Din have protected its security since the establishment of the state. It is time to translate the great slogans 'blood covenant' into a true covenant of life and to give equal status to the community which is a symbol and role model for a real connection with the Jewish people in Israel."



Tags Avigdor Liberman Druze Ethnic and religious minorities Nation-State Law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by