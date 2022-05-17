The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden’s Israel visit will highlight ‘strategic ties,' Hochstein says

Hochstein called the Trump administration’s decision to exit the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known as the Iran deal, a “tragic mistake.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 21:59

Updated: MAY 17, 2022 22:01
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on administration plans to fight inflation and lower costs during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on administration plans to fight inflation and lower costs during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

US President Joe Biden plans to assure Israel of the strategic ties between the two countries during his upcoming trip to Israel, American special energy envoy Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday.

Biden “will come to assure the people of Israel and the US of the continuation of that relationship on security on strategic issues, on regional matters,” Hochstein said during a virtual address to an Israeli symposium.

No date has yet been set for Biden’s visit.

Hochstein referenced the US-brokered Abraham Accords, under whose rubric Israel normalized ties with four of its Arab neighbors in 2020.

“We are in historic times with Israel creating a relationship with its neighbors and wanting to expand that,” Hochstein said.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden, at the time serving as vice president, has dinner with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, during his visit to Israel in 2010. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden, at the time serving as vice president, has dinner with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, during his visit to Israel in 2010. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Biden has a long-standing relationship with Israel, particularly on security issues, that dates back to the 1970s, Hochstein said, as he referenced Biden’s visit even though no date has been set for the trip.

He spoke in particular about the importance of expanding US and Israeli ties, particularly in light of the growing volatile economic climate due to China and Russia.  

“There are remarkable economic ties between our countries that continue to expand into new realms of technology and new realms of economic activity,” Hochstein said.

These economic ties have strategic value as “we get into a much more dangerous and volatile global economy over the next several years with the rise of China and with what is happening in Russia now,” Hochstein explained.

“These are going to generate enormous change in the global economy. Israel and the US need to continue to focus on those areas as well,” he added.

He assured the Israeli audience that the Biden administration is committed to ensuring that Iran never becomes a nuclear state, given that this would pose a significant global and national security threat.

Hochstein called the Trump administration’s decision to exit the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known as the Iran deal, a “tragic mistake.”

The Biden Administration wants to revive the deal Tehran signed with the six world powers that was designed to curb its nuclear program. Israel opposed the deal and continues to oppose it.

Hochstein said that his focus is on how to ensure that Iran lacks revenues to rebuild its economy and support terror. “We continue to implement the sanctions,” Hochstein said.

He also explained that the Biden administration seeks to weaken Moscow’s energy hold on Europe.

“Russia has one [economic] leverage: the energy sector. That is what it has been holding as a sword over the heads of several countries in Europe,” Hochstein said.

“That is what we are going to try to weaken and to diversify away from,” he said, adding that this would be “part of a broader strategy that the US and Europe share in ensuring a joint and consistent battle plan against Russia’s efforts.”

Hochstein spoke as Europe seeks to halt its dependence on Russian natural gas, which makes up 40% of its supply chain. Israel is one of the countries that wants to provide the region with an alternative, but might not be a viable option for Europe quickly enough.

There are two levels to thwarting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to take over Ukraine, Hochstein said; one is the military campaign and the other is an economic one.

The US is committed to providing the Ukrainian military “with what it needs to defend itself against this [Russian] assault,” he said.

In addition, Biden is committed to a global sanctions campaign against Russia, one component of which is the energy sector, Hochstein explained.

Unity against Russia “has been the single most important element in the world standing up to the atrocities that Putin is committing there, which includes “wave after wave of sanctions” that are serious, long-term and lasting.

He did not mention Israeli efforts to double its natural gas production to about 40 billion cubic meters from about 20 bcm a year as it expands current projects and brings new fields online.

Israel currently supplies its own market and through a local network of pipelines exports to neighbors Egypt and Jordan, while much of the additional natural gas would be earmarked for Europe.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia natural gas Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by