New leader of UAE is key to Abraham Accords, Israel ties - analysis

Over the last two decades, since he was appointed deputy crown prince and then crown prince, he has been important for the UAE as it manages its affairs in the shifting Middle East.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 16, 2022 15:29
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

Israel’s President landed in Abu Dhabi yesterday to express his condolences to the new United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the death of his brother, late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. President Isaac Herzog landed and met with the new Emirati president, Herzog’s office said. 

This was important and Herzog was one of many dignitaries who went to the UAE to express condolences for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. “The president was joined on his flight by representatives of the Government of Israel, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel,” Herzog’s office said.

The symbolism is important. The Abraham Accords took place in 2020 and since then Israel and the UAE have had positive relations. This builds on previous shared interests. It is also part of the broader shift in which Israel made peace with Bahrain, has new ties with Morocco and is working with Egypt and Jordan. 

On Monday, the new UAE president received foreign leaders for a second day, The National newspaper said in the UAE. “Leaders from around the world continued to arrive in Abu Dhabi to pay their respects on Sunday following the death of Sheikh Khalifa and the election of the president, Sheikh Mohammed.”

Israel was mentioned and highlighted in these reports, along with the UK, India and France. Indeed, these are the key friends of the UAE these days. The UAE and India have close relations, as do India and Israel. The UAE is buying warplanes from France and France sees its relations here as anchoring its historic influence in the region. The UK has historic and important ties to the Gulf.  

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The importance of Mohammed bin Zayed in UAE foreign policy and defense affairs has been clear. Over the last two decades, since he was appointed deputy crown prince and then crown prince, he has been important for the UAE as it manages its affairs in the shifting Middle East. These shifts are clear because the US has moved from its role in the 1990s, as a kind of global policeman, to facing challenges from Russia and China. Meanwhile, US bases in the Gulf, such as the airbase in the UAE, an airbase in Qatar and a naval base in Bahrain, are key parts of the strategic infrastructure that knits the Gulf together as part of global security.  

This means that the future policy if the UAE will likely continue the current policy because Mohammed bin Zayed has been such a key architect of the country’s role in the region over the last decade. This means he has helped the country navigate the extremist threat and also opposed groups like the Muslim Brotherhood. This important shift enabled the UAE to play a unique role and also begin to emphasize tolerance and diversity and interreligious dialogue as key policies.

These are monumental shifts for a region that in the 1990s often was seen as exporting extremism; now the Middle East and key Arab states appear to be shifting to moderation and the extremists are coming more often from funding from Ankara, Tehran or countries further away such as those who back Boko Haram in Nigeria, or extremists in Malaysia and Indonesia, Pakistan and other countries.  

The role the UAE plays and the cementing of the Abraham Accords are key issues to highlight during the shift in the rulership of the UAE. Continuity is important but there will be a new crown prince and new positions to fill. Many of the key personalities and people are well known in the UAE, in terms of faces and policymakers who have been around for many years.  

Many moves are afoot in the region. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently went to Saudi Arabia to heal a half-decade of rifts. His visit was praised by Dr. Anwar Gargash, a key political adviser in the UAE. It remains to be seen if Turkey and Qatar will cease supporting extremists and whether they are serious about regional stability. Qatar has also tried to reconcile with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This also has ramifications for Iran’s role in the region. Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have threatened the UAE in the last six months.

It remains to be seen how the UAE and Saudi Arabia will craft policy in Yemen. It also remains to be seen how they will manage affairs with Tunisia, and whether they may seek greater investment in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. The UAE has also done outreach to the Assad regime. Will that mean continued work with Damascus and what might that mean for Damascus and its relations with Tehran.  

As regional leaders come to the UAE or offer their condolences it will become more clear who deeply cares about the UAE and who is sending less important delegations. It will also be important to see which new appointments may be made in the UAE. As far as the Abraham Accords goes it is important that the cementing of these accords continue and more trade relationships be formed. In addition initiatives such as naval exercises with the US and regional partnerships that link the UAE to the Eastern Mediterranean matter.  




