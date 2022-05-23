Bar Ilan awards honorary doctorate to Matan founder Malke Bina

Malke Bina, founder of Matan Women’s Institute for Torah Studies, received an honorary doctorate from Bar Ilan University on Sunday night at a ceremony in Tel Aviv.

Other honorary doctorates included Olympic medalist Yael Arad, musician Chava Alberstein, high-tech entrepreneur Orna Berry and author Galila Ron-Feder-Amit.

“Before returning the Torah scroll to the Ark, we recite the words ‘Renew our lives like in the past’. This is so the Torah will be critical and relevant for us today like it was based on our ancient traditions,” Bina said. “Women's’ entry into the Beit Midrash is one of the innovations of our generation.”

When announcing the decision to award the women, BIU President Prof. Arie Zaban said: "Women’s pioneering work in a variety of fields impacts millions of women and men in Israel and throughout the world. Bar-Ilan University chose to celebrate the work and success of influential and inspiring women."

Arad, a former judoka, was given the doctorate in recognition of the IOC's efforts to advance Israeli sports culture, an effort that bore fruit when Israel had their best-ever Olympic Games campaign last summer in Tokyo.

Arad is a "role model for generations of young men and women," the statement read.