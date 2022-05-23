The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bar Ilan awards honorary doctorate to Matan founder Malke Bina

“Women's’ entry into the Beit Midrash is one of the innovations of our generation.” 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 10:40

Updated: MAY 23, 2022 10:43
Matan founder Malke Bina receives an honorary doctorate on May 22, 2022 from Bar Ilan University. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Matan founder Malke Bina receives an honorary doctorate on May 22, 2022 from Bar Ilan University.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Malke Bina, founder of Matan Women’s Institute for Torah Studies, received an honorary doctorate from Bar Ilan University on Sunday night at a ceremony in Tel Aviv.

Other honorary doctorates included Olympic medalist Yael Arad, musician Chava Alberstein, high-tech entrepreneur Orna Berry and author Galila Ron-Feder-Amit.

“Before returning the Torah scroll to the Ark, we recite the words ‘Renew our lives like in the past’. This is so the Torah will be critical and relevant for us today like it was based on our ancient traditions,” Bina said. “Women's’ entry into the Beit Midrash is one of the innovations of our generation.” 

When announcing the decision to award the women, BIU President Prof. Arie Zaban said: "Women’s pioneering work in a variety of fields impacts millions of women and men in Israel and throughout the world. Bar-Ilan University chose to celebrate the work and success of influential and inspiring women."

Arad, a former judoka, was given the doctorate in recognition of the IOC's efforts to advance Israeli sports culture, an effort that bore fruit when Israel had their best-ever Olympic Games campaign last summer in Tokyo.

Arad is a "role model for generations of young men and women," the statement read.



Tags women bar ilan university israeli women
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by