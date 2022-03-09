BIU to give tribute to remarkable Israeli women with honorary degrees

Eight Israeli women from all walks of life will receive honorary doctorates from Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan.

Marking the 67th annual session of its board of trustees, BIU President Prof. Arie Zaban announced the decision to exclusively honor women this year, one day after International Women's Day.

"Women’s pioneering work in a variety of fields impacts millions of women and men in Israel and throughout the world," Zaban said. "Bar-Ilan University chose to celebrate the work and success of influential and inspiring women."

Among the 2022 recipients is legendary Israeli musician Chava Alberstein, who will receive the award "in recognition of her profound impact on Israeli culture."

(L-R) Olympic medalists Avishag Samberg, Linoy Ashram and Yael Arad. (credit: MORAG BITAN)

In addition, the first Israeli to win an Olympic medal and current head of the Israeli Olympic Committee (IOC) Yael Arad will also receive an honorary degree.

The former judoka will be given the doctorate in recognition of the IOC's efforts to advance Israeli sports culture, an effort that bore fruit when Israel had their best-ever Olympic Games campaign last summer in Tokyo.

Arad is a "role model for generations of young men and women," the statement reads.

Founder of Matan Women's Institute for Torah Studies Malka Bina, esteemed author Galila Ron-Feder-Amit, Scientist Prof. Joan Steitz, businesswoman Julia Zaher and philanthropist Gail Propp will also receive honorary degrees from BIU.

The ceremony is set to take place on May 22.