The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mandelblit: ICC jumping on Russia war crimes won’t harm Israel

Mandelblit said that Israel's significant investment in probing its own alleged war crimes would protect it from outside legal cases.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 25, 2022 19:24

Updated: MAY 25, 2022 19:47
Outgoing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit at his retirement ceremony, February 1, 2022. (photo credit: DAVID WEIL/GPO)
Outgoing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit at his retirement ceremony, February 1, 2022.
(photo credit: DAVID WEIL/GPO)

Former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit said at the Israel Bar Association Conference that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) newly increased involvement against Russia for war crimes in Ukraine will not lead to harm against Israel.

According to Mandelblit, Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine are so horrid that they have no comparison.

Mandelbit was asked about a recent CNN report that claimed that Israel was responsible for the murder of a famous Al Jazeera journalist.

He pushed back against the report, saying that there have been many reports by third parties who didn’t have all the facts.

Furthermore, he expressed disappointment at the Palestinian Authority for refusing to a joint investigation of the case. They also refused to give Israel an autopsy of the journalist and the ballistics of the bullet that killed her.

Returning to the issue of the ICC

Mandelblit said that Israel’s investment in probing its own alleged war crimes would protect it from outside legal cases.

The former attorney-general cited the ICC’s own statute, which does not allow it to get involved in cases that a nation has personally investigated.

When questioned about former ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in comparison to Prosecutor Karim Khan, Mandelbit declined to comment.

He did not want to express happiness that Bensouda is out of office – despite how many Israelis viewed her as more aggressive against Israel than Khan.

Mandelblit said it should not matter who the ICC chief prosecutor is because the ICC has no jurisdiction of the issue. He explained that this is due to the absence of a formal Palestinian state, as well as Israel’s own investigation into its alleged war crimes.

When asked about the trial against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mandelblit said he did not want to address what many saw as a failure by the prosecution (namely its erroneous dating of a key meeting between Netanyahu and one of his top aides).

Instead, Mandelblit said that such issues should be resolved by the court and not debated by the public, who sometimes lack all of the facts.

Speaking on a panel after Mandelblit, former IDF International Law Division chief Col. (res.) Pnina Sharvit Baruch said that Khan was a better situation for Israel.

She said that, by not moving forward with the ICC’s probe of Israel during his first year, Khan has shown that he will avoid contentious political cases.

On the flip side, top human rights lawyer Michael Sfard said that Israel is not having an honest discussion about the problems with its rules of engagement; he also drew attention to the lack of cases in which soldiers are prosecuted and punished for alleged war crimes. 



Tags Israel ICC Avichai Mandelblit Israel Bar Association Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
2

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by