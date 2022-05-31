The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Case 4000: Court refuses prosecution's request to amend indictment

The prosecution wanted to amend the indictment after the date of an alleged key meeting was found to be incorrect.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 08:49
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem District Court refused a request by the prosecution in the public corruption trial of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to amend their indictment after the listed date of an alleged key meeting between Netanyahu and key prosecution witness Shlomo Filber was found to be incorrect.

The request to amend the indictment to remove the exact week the meeting allegedly took place was made after the defense used a mix of GPS cellphone location data as well as data from Prime Minister’s Office security clearance records to demonstrate that Filber could not have met with Netanyahu at the time that the prosecution said a critical meeting took place.

The prosecution wanted to amend the indictment to claim the meeting took place without giving a date other than saying it was around the time when Filber was appointed Communications Ministry director-general.

The revelation might be the single most important factual victory by the defense to date in undermining aspects of the prosecution’s narrative.

According to GPS data presented by Netanyahu defense lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur to the Jerusalem District Court last week, former top Netanyahu aide Filber was at a family celebration and at a business meeting at the time when, according to the prosecution, he was having a key meeting with Netanyahu over the alleged media bribery scheme.

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In addition, the defense presented documents from Prime Minister’s Office security clearance records indicating that Filber, who was Communications Ministry director-general at the time, did not visit the PMO during the first week in June 2015.

In fact, according to these records, Filber’s first visit to the PMO in the month of June 2015 was on June 15.

Netanyahu’s defense lawyers said this proved that the infamous June 2015 meeting – in which Netanyahu was said to have given Filber the order to assist with the Bezeq regulatory aspects of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair – never happened.

Further, when confronted with this new data on Wednesday, Filber backpedaled, saying even when he had testified that this early June 2015 meeting did happen, he came up with the date based on an analysis of other meetings he had later in June and not based on direct memory of the date itself.

Even if the defense cannot solely with these pieces of evidence prove that Netanyahu never gave Filber instructions to assist with the media bribery scheme, simply by proving that the meeting might not have happened until June 15 could radically change how other meetings Filber had with other individuals will be viewed by the court.

The prosecution has said all other meetings Filber had in June 2015 should be viewed chronologically in light of Netanyahu already having given his former top aide standing orders.

Also, the prosecution has maintained that Netanyahu and Filber met both in late May and multiple times in June. As such, the exact dating of the meeting when Netanyahu gave Filber the order to assist with the alleged media bribery scheme was not critical as long as the judges accept that Filber is telling the truth that he was given such an order, according to the prosecution.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu indictment Jerusalem District Court Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by